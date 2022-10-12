BARNARD, Mo. — A Maryville woman was seriously injured on Monday when the vehicle she was in collided with a deer.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Deborah S. Rankin, 63, was a passenger in a 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by Kevin J. Rankin, 68, both of Maryville, that was headed south on U.S. Highway 71 about three miles northwest of Barnard around 7:30 p.m. on Monday when the vehicle struck a deer with the front fender. The vehicle reportedly came to a controlled stop on the southbound shoulder.