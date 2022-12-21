blizzard 2018
A snow plow-equipped pickup truck makes its way down South Main Street during a 2018 blizzard in Maryville. Dangerously cold weather and blowing snow are expected across the region beginning Wednesday night.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri is bracing for frigid conditions this week with wind chill factors expected to approach 40 below zero.

The region is under a wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service starting 6 a.m. Thursday until noon on Saturday. During that time, winds could gust as high as 45 mph, the weather service warned. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

