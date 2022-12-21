MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri is bracing for frigid conditions this week with wind chill factors expected to approach 40 below zero.
The region is under a wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service starting 6 a.m. Thursday until noon on Saturday. During that time, winds could gust as high as 45 mph, the weather service warned. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday calls for a high temperature of minus 3.
The record lowest high temperature in Maryville for December is minus 10, reached during a cold snap in 1989, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center at Purdue University.
Additionally, the area is under a winter storm warning until Friday at 6 p.m., with 1-3 inches of snow expected. Coupled with high wind, travel conditions could be dangerous.
In a press release Wednesday, Nodaway County Emergency Management Director Christy Forney advised:
- To prevent house fires and/or the inhalation of dangerous gases, use all home heating items responsibly and safely. Do not place a running generator inside your home.
- Please stay home if you can. If you must travel, please pack emergency supplies such as a flashlight with new batteries, a charged cell phone, first aid kit, blankets, water, an ice scraper and items you might need if stranded in the cold.
- If you experience a power outage, please contact your service provider to report the outage.
- Bring pets inside.
- Purchase any items you may need such as food, bottled water, medicine, baby formula, diapers, etc., before the winter storm begins.
Christmas weather
Though temperatures are expected to remain in the single digits through Christmas Eve, the Christmas Day forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 24.
According to the climate center, the average Christmas Day high temperature in Maryville is 35 degrees, while the average low is 15. The highest temperature recorded on Christmas Day is 60 degrees in 1922 and 1936, and the lowest is minus 19, reached in 1983.
The most snowfall recorded on Christmas Day in Maryville was in 2009, when six inches made it a white Christmas.
The climate center’s data goes back to 1894.