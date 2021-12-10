SKIDMORE, Mo. — Holly Kay Cronk, a business owner from Skidmore, announced last week that she will run for state representative in Missouri House District 1 as a Republican.
Currently, the district includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties, and has been represented by Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, since 2015. Andrews is ineligible to run for another term in the House due to term limits. The district’s number, and perhaps composition, could change before the November 2022 election due to redistricting as well.
In a campaign announcement email, Cronk touted her experience as a business owner, community organizer and advocate, citing her leadership of initiatives like Make it Maryville, which promotes member businesses online, a successful effort to allow non-city residents to serve on the Maryville Tourism Committee and as director of the Northwest Missouri Docudrama program.
The Docudrama had annually worked with local law enforcement agencies to stage a realistic mock crash scene for students across the region in an effort to demonstrate the dangers of distracted driving. The program also awarded college scholarships to graduating seniors. 2021 proved to be the final year for the scholarship program due to a lack of sponsors.
Last year, with hers and other businesses shut down due to COVID-19 protocols, Cronk turned her Maryville business, Ferluknat Farm, into a mask-making factory by organizing volunteers to sew masks that were distributed locally and across the country for free. Between March and November 2020, Cronk said, she and the volunteers produced and delivered 25,699 masks across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom at no cost to recipients.
On the issues, Cronk’s announcement said she is in favor of the Second Amendment and is pro-life. She said she “hopes to establish integrity in the voting system, instill commonsense into education, preserve our farming community, encourage sustainable, smart and proven eco-friendly programs, restoration and revitalization of our small communities by a collaboration among all players, thereby increasing small business health and growth as well as bringing back and keeping the money in local communities and the state.”
“It is a great honor and privilege to run for the District 1 seat,” Cronk said. “The support my campaign has received has been overwhelming and deeply humbling. I very much look forward to meeting with and listening to all the groups and organizations who will be involved in my campaign.”
Married to her husband, Scott Cronk, for 36 years, the couple has three children, one grandson and another on the way. Two of the couple’s children and their spouses have or are currently serving in the armed forces, the announcement said.
The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2022.