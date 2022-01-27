MARYVILLE, Mo. — Another week, another daily record high for new COVID-19 cases in Nodaway County as omicron continues to spread across the country.
For the third straight week the county saw more people test positive for COVID-19 on one day than any day prior: on Jan. 18, 86 people tested positive, soaring past last week’s all-time record of 72 new cases in one day. According to the public Nodaway County COVID-19 dashboard maintained by Northwest Institutional Research at Northwest Missouri State University, the seven-day average of new cases also peaked in the last week of reports, topping out at 55 cases per day on Jan. 19, but coming down in the last few days.
As of Jan. 24, the most recent data available from the Nodaway County Health Department, there were 207 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, continuing a trend of hovering around 100-250 active cases for several months.
Because of new, shorter isolation protocols, “active” cases are dispensed with more quickly than in the past. For example, most new cases recorded on Jan. 18 would no longer be considered active by Jan. 24 as long as the individual does not show symptoms.
More than 5,400 people in Nodaway County have tested positive for COVID-19 since spring 2020 — about one quarter of all residents.
In the most recent report, six people were hospitalized, continuing a trend of high hospitalizations over the past several months. Thirty-eight Nodaway County residents have died.
A new website — covidtests.gov — that launched last week allows Americans to order up to four free rapid test kits per household. The website says orders will usually ship within 7-12 days, so officials suggest ordering the tests before they’re needed. There is no charge for the tests or for shipping.
As the omicron variant spreads to unprecedented numbers of people globally and across the country, national and local health officials have continued to stress the importance of mitigation measures like wearing masks in public, social distancing and practicing good hygiene to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Officials at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville and the health department have reported that nearly all patients hospitalized locally are unvaccinated and vaccination can help avoid the worst outcomes.
Vaccinations
Individuals ages 5 and up are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all adults ages 18 and older should receive a booster shot for COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine an individual first received.
Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series initially will become eligible six months after the final dose, and Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after receiving their shot.
As of Jan. 25, a total of 11,778 Nodaway County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 55.4 percent, according to the CDC’s online vaccination dashboard. About 49.5 percent of county residents — 10,523 — have been fully vaccinated. Of the those who have been fully vaccinated, 4,241 have received a booster dose, or about 40.3 percent of fully vaccinated individuals in the county.
In Missouri, about 64.2 percent of residents have received at least one dose, and about 54 percent are fully vaccinated. Of the fully vaccinated, about 38.7 percent have received a booster.
Across the country, the CDC estimates 75.8 percent of Americans have received at least one dose, 63.6 percent have been fully vaccinated, and 40.3 percent of fully vaccinated individuals have received a booster.
Contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755 to make an appointment for vaccination or for more information.
For more information on booster shots, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.