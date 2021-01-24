MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville announced that the county has met the requirements for Category 2: Critical Risk, triggering the loosening of some COVID-19 mitigation measures beginning Monday.
On Nov. 24, Mayor Benjamin Lipiec signed Emergency Order No. 7, which tied limits like business occupancy and social gathering size to guidelines recommended by the state. Since then, the city has remained in the highest risk category outlined by the state guidelines, Category 1: Extreme Risk.
When in that category, occupancy for businesses of less than 10,000 square feet is limited to 25 percent and those larger than that are limited to 10 percent occupancy. Additionally, gyms and fitness centers are limited to 50 percent occupancy, social gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people and 6-foot social distancing must be implemented at all places of business with job-specific exemptions.
Monday, the restrictions will be loosened to meet the guidelines for Category 2:
- Occupancy limit for businesses of less than 10,000 square feet will be 50 percent
- Occupancy limit for businesses of greater than 10,000 square feet will be 25 percent
- Occupancy limit for gyms, fitness and recreational centers will be 75 percent
- Social gatherings — which exclude activities like religious services, regular business activities and extended family events — will be limited to 25 people
Six-foot social distancing continues to be required at all businesses when possible, including at restaurants and when waiting in line for services.
The county will shift down a category after meeting the requirements laid out in the state guidelines, which call for two consecutive weeks of 7-day COVID-19 positivity rates under 15 percent and 7-day case rates per 100,000 population of less than 350. According to state-compiled data, the county met those requirements Sunday, and the changes in city mitigation measures will take effect Monday.
The citywide mask mandate is a separate measure and is not affected by a shift in category classification. The City Council will hold a public hearing at its Monday evening meeting to discuss extending the mandate, which expires on Jan. 31. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the upstairs conference room in the Maryville Community Center, 1407 N. Country Club Rd.