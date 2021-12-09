MARYVILLE, Mo. — The number of active cases eclipsed 200 last week for the first time in a year, and another death due to COVID-19 was added.
As of Dec. 6, the most recent data available from the Nodaway County Health Department, there were 208 active cases of COVID-19, down from the peak of 227 reached on Dec. 3, according to the online Nodaway County COVID-19 dashboard maintained by Northwest Missouri State University.
Another death was also added over the past week, bringing the total to 37 who have died due to complications from COVID-19 since counting began last spring.
In the most recent report, 10 were hospitalized, continuing a trend of high hospitalizations over the past two months.
Local health officials have continued to stress the importance of mitigation measures in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and stopping those who catch it from suffering its worst effects, especially by getting vaccinated, which studies have shown help to guard against the most severe effects of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
Individuals ages 5 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends all adults ages 18 and older should receive a booster shot for COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine an individual first received.
Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series initially will become eligible six months after the final dose, and Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after receiving their shot.
As of Dec. 6, a total of 11,091 Nodaway County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 52.2 percent, according to the CDC’s online vaccination dashboard. That’s a significant jump since last week — more than 200 people received a first dose since Nov. 30. About 47.2 percent of county residents — 10,020 — have been fully vaccinated.
Missouri overall is at about 51.5 percent fully vaccinated, and about 60.4 percent have received at least one dose. Across the country, the CDC estimates 60.2 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 71.3 percent have received at least one dose.
Contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755 to make an appointment for vaccination or for more information.
For more information on booster shots, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.