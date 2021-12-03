MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville has begun taking part in a statewide “sewershed” surveillance program that tracks the prevalence of COVID-19 and can identify virus variants in participating communities.
This summer, when the delta variant of the coronavirus began spreading across the country, local health officials were sure that the variant was also driving an uptick in case numbers here in Nodaway County — but they didn’t have the data to show just how much. Detecting a variant requires specialized testing to show whether specific genetic markers are present in a sample that indicate a variant of the virus — the kind of testing that wasn’t available locally.
Around the same time, the city of Maryville opted into the Sewershed Surveillance Project, a collaborative statewide effort among the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri.
The project analyzes genetic material present in human waste — and therefore in wastewater — from the virus that causes COVID-19. For the past year and a half, scientists at MU have been testing wastewater samples collected from communities across the state to track outbreak trends, including, since February, the presence of virus variants.
Although the information can’t be used to indicate precisely how many people in a particular area have COVID-19, it does provide another helpful data point in understanding where and how the virus is progressing, and isn’t reliant on the ebbs and flows of testing or other means of detecting COVID-19 that may only come into play when an individual has symptoms.
Additionally, local health officials will now be able to tell when a new variant first appears in Marvyille through the project’s variant detection processes. The surveillance project has already begun testing for omicron, the latest virus variant that has put the world on edge, though no cases have been found in Missouri. The first confirmed case in the U.S. was detected in California on Wednesday, federal health officials said.
Each week, samples from the Maryville Wastewater Treatment Plant are sent to Columbia, where they’re analyzed by scientists at MU. PeopleService, the contractor that operates Maryville’s wastewater and water treatment facilities, has been collecting samples for the past 4-5 months, said City Manager Greg McDanel.
Now, that data has begun to become available publicly through the surveillance project’s website. Those local results, going back to late September, are available online at bit.ly/3rtH1SP.
In the most recent report from the project for the week beginning Nov. 15, every one of the 44 wastewater treatment facility samples collected from across the state indicated the presence of the delta variant.
For the week beginning Nov. 23, Maryville was one of 28 communities with significantly increasing trends in viral load, up from 24 the week prior as COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide.