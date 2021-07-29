MARYVILLE, Mo.— Bob and Susan Tucker have joined the ranks of other Homesteaders, contributing financially to the construction of Northwest Missouri State University’s Agricultural Learning Center.
“Rod (Barr) took us on a tour, and I could see his vision of what was going to happen at the farm, and it just excited us,” Susan said in a news release. “This is what Northwest Missouri State needs, this is what Missouri needs, so we thought it was a great opportunity.”
Through their donation, the Tuckers have become a part of Northwest Missouri State University’s Homesteaders society, a group of public and private donors who have contributed $25,000 or more to the agricultural center.
“We are just thrilled to have the opportunity to be a Homesteader and to be in on the ground floor of the Ag Learning Center and the rebuilding of the farm,” Susan said.
According to a press release, the couple is also involved in The 1905 Society, which acknowledges those who annually donate unrestricted gifts of $1,000 or more to the university.
Susan has also served on the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors since 2018.
The Tuckers are a part of these programs because of the emphasis they place on education, the released noted.
“Susan is an active member of the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors, and her ties to this region and to agriculture made the Agricultural Learning Center a perfect fit for her and Bob’s philanthropic support,” said Mitzi Marchant, vice president of university advancement and executive director of the Northwest Foundation, in a press release. “We are extremely grateful for the expertise Susan brings to the board as well as for her generosity.”
Susan received a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1976 and a master’s in business administration in 1977. She was a member of the business club and a Franken Hall director during her time at Northwest. Through earning her degrees, Susan became the third generation of the Gladstone family to attend Northwest.
Susan’s love of farming is one reason she and her husband supported the construction of the Agricultural Learning Center.
“Farming just can’t be learned trailing along on the tractor with somebody in this day and age,” Susan said in a news release, noting farming operation requires business knowledge.
The Agricultural Learning Center will officially open at a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 30, at the R.T. Wright Farm. The farm is located at 22893 U.S. Highway 71 in Maryville. A program and tours of the facility are planned during the ceremony.