MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Commissioners are unlikely to reconsider a countywide mask mandate, and said that county buildings within city limits do not have to follow the city’s existing face covering ordinance.
Last month, the Nodaway County Health Department board declined to take up a request from the city of Maryville to implement a countywide mandate, and the county commission did the same. Since the initial rejection from county officials, several other counties across the state have implemented such mandates.
“We have decided not to do that, just because I don’t know how much good it’d do,” said Bill Walker, Nodaway County Presiding Commissioner, Tuesday. “The schools can do their own, individual bars and stuff can do their own if they want to, and there’s not much else — churches, I guess.”
At its most recent meeting, the City Council gave the go-ahead for city officials to step up enforcement of the citywide mask mandate, along with putting in place a new emergency order that included new restrictions in line with state guidelines.
But those restrictions, and the existing mask mandate first passed by the council in July, do not appear to apply to county buildings within city limits.
The county’s attorney, Ivan Schraeder, told The Forum over the phone Tuesday that state statutes dealing with county property and the ability of county officials to impose health rules mean that buildings belonging to the county are not subject to city ordinances like the mask mandate.
“So, under those two statutes, it would seem to me that the county commission controls its own property,” Schraeder, who provides legal services to more than 60 counties across the state, said.
City of Maryville officials have indicated they do not view the situation any differently, and do not intend to attempt to enforce the ordinance on county property. But not all cities see it the same way.
Last month, a city of Springfield spokesperson told the Springfield News-Leader that whether Springfield’s mask mandate extended to county buildings “is an undecided question.”
The Nodaway County Commission has instead left virus mitigation measures up to individual officeholders, resulting in a patchwork of requirements that can differ from building to building and even office to office — a byproduct of state and federal officials preferring to leave local governments the task of determining policies in response to COVID-19. Although masks are required at the Nodaway County Health Center, for example, they are not required at the Nodaway County Administration Center, where the commission meets.
The courthouse, meanwhile, is governed by the court’s rules, which are in line with guidelines from the state Supreme Court. Those call for masks to be worn by anyone in attendance or involved with the proceedings. That includes when court is in session on the top floor of the administration building, where trials are being held to allow for greater social distancing.
In a meeting Tuesday, none of the commissioners, seated next to one another, wore masks.
“We made the decision, with advice from our attorney, that each elected official could choose (whether to require masks in their offices), and we’ve all been willing to — if someone asks or if a client feels uncomfortable — we’ll wear masks or they can wear masks,” said North District Commissioner Chris Burns.