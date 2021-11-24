MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the second straight week, Nodaway County set a new high for new COVID-19 cases in one day this year, and the number of active cases remains higher than at any point since the worst months of the pandemic last fall and winter.
As of Nov. 22, the most recent data available from the Nodaway County Health Department, there were 168 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, down from a high of 190 on Nov. 19. That figure is the highest since Dec. 9, 2020, according to the online Nodaway County COVID-19 dashboard maintained by Northwest Missouri State University.
The 28 new cases tallied on Nov. 18 is also the highest single-day total since Nov. 24, 2020.
In the most recent report, six were hospitalized, and 34 have died since counting began last spring.
Vaccinations
In a Facebook post Monday, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville announced it will be administering pediatric Pfizer vaccines for COVID-19 to children ages 5-11 daily.
The pediatric vaccinations can be set up or administered at an already scheduled appointment with the child’s doctor, or can be scheduled between 3:15-4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 660-562-2525.
Individuals ages 5 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
All adults ages 18 and older, regardless of which vaccine an individual first received, are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series initially will become eligible six months after the final dose, and Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after receiving their shot.
As of Nov. 21, a total of 10,833 Nodaway County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 51 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online vaccination dashboard. About 46.8 percent of county residents — 9,940 — have been fully vaccinated.
Missouri overall is at about 50.6 percent fully vaccinated, and about 59 percent have received at least one dose. Across the country, the CDC estimates 59.3 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 69.6 percent have received at least one dose.
Contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755 to make an appointment for vaccination or for more information.
For more information on booster shots, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.