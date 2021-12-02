MARYVILLE, Mo. — Monday saw the most new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nodaway County since the pandemic began, two more deaths due to the virus have been added over the past week, and hospitalizations remain at their highest level since last winter.
According to the Nodaway County Health Department, 49 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Monday, matching the most ever tallied on a single day in the county on Nov. 11, 2020.
It’s the third straight week the county has seen a new single-day high for the year, and the number of active cases remains higher than at any point since the worst months of the pandemic last fall and winter.
As of Nov. 29, the most recent data available from the health department, there were 183 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, once again nearing this year’s high of 190 set on Nov. 19, according to the online Nodaway County COVID-19 dashboard maintained by Northwest Missouri State University.
Two more deaths were also added over the past week, bringing the total to 36 who have died due to complications from COVID-19 since counting began last spring.
In the most recent report, eight were hospitalized, continuing a trend of high hospitalizations over the past two months.
Local health officials have continued to stress the importance of mitigation measures in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and stopping those who catch it from suffering its worst effects, especially by getting vaccinated, which studies have shown help to guard against the most severe effects of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
Pediatric Pfizer vaccines are available from Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville daily for children ages 5-11.
The pediatric vaccinations can be set up or administered at an already scheduled appointment with the child’s doctor, or can be scheduled between 3:15-4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 660-562-2525.
Individuals ages 5 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends all adults ages 18 and older should receive a booster shot for COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine an individual first received.
Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series initially will become eligible six months after the final dose, and Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after receiving their shot.
As of Nov. 30, a total of 10,873 Nodaway County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 51.2 percent, according to the CDC’s online vaccination dashboard. About 46.8 percent of county residents — 9,945 — have been fully vaccinated.
Missouri overall is at about 50.8 percent fully vaccinated, and about 59.6 percent have received at least one dose. Across the country, the CDC estimates 59.5 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 70.4 percent have received at least one dose.
Contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755 to make an appointment for vaccination or for more information.
For more information on booster shots, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.