MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two more Nodaway County deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 and the county saw its highest single-day total of new cases since March this week as health officials continue to plead with residents to get vaccinated.
The two additional deaths bring the county’s total COVID-19 fatalities to 27 since the first case was confirmed in April 2020. In its daily updates, the Nodaway County Health Department did not attribute the deaths to a specific date or release related demographic information. Health department Administrator Tom Patterson has said in the past that his agency periodically checks its statistics against state data, which can change based on reclassifications of earlier deaths or the state receiving death certificates from other jurisdictions for the death of a Nodaway County resident.
On Monday, the most recent data available, the health department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, the highest single-day addition since March 9. At 58 as of Monday, the active case total continues to climb, and is at its highest level since Jan. 20.
The uptick in cases is not unique to Nodaway County, as the delta variant — a more contagious and possibly more severe version of the novel coronavirus — has been a primary driver of new cases across the country, especially among the unvaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated about 83 percent of new cases are due to the delta variant.
In an email to The Forum on Tuesday, Patterson said the variant “likely accounts for the uptick in numbers across our region,” but limited testing means that neither the health department nor Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville is able to gauge exactly how prevalent the delta variant is. However, Patterson said “all areas should expect to have variant cases and none should expect to be exempt.”
Patterson said his agency has asked the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for such data, but was told DHSS does not have the capacity to perform random testing outside of certain high outbreak areas.
Barbara Mullock, infection prevention specialist at MMC-M, told The Forum that Mosaic also does not have data on how prevalent the delta variant is. The CDC has said that almost all hospitalizations from COVID-19 are patients who have not been vaccinated. The available vaccines protect against the variant as well, and significantly reduce the chances of transmission and severity of infection.
According to the state’s online vaccination dashboard, about 39.6 percent of Nodaway County residents have initiated a vaccination regimen as of Tuesday.
Under previous protocols, the recent high positivity rate would be approaching the threshold used by the city of Maryville to institute restrictions on capacity and other measures designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Those protocols were approved as part of an emergency order issued in November that tied such restrictions to state guidance.
However, City Manager Greg McDanel confirmed Tuesday that the order expired at the end of March, and though city officials remain in contact with local health experts, the City Council has not discussed re-implementing any such mitigation measures.
Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. Anyone interested in receiving a free COVID-19 vaccine can call the health department at 660-562-2755 to arrange an appointment.