MARYVILLE, Mo. — Terry White began work as a part-time prosecutor and investigator for the Nodaway County Prosecutor’s Office on June 29, the office said in a press release Wednesday.
White currently serves as an investigator for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office in St. Joseph.
“As a prior resident of Maryville with extensive law enforcement experience, Mr. White is an excellent addition to the Prosecutor’s Office and a highly valuable asset to the administration of justice in Nodaway County,” the press release said.
White holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Missouri Western State University, a master’s degree in criminal justice and education specialist’s degree from Central Missouri State University, and a J.D. from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips said earlier this year that his office was in need of more staff to handle the more than 800 non-traffic cases he expects his office to file in 2021.