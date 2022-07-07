MARYVILLE, Mo. — Election judges prepped and trained on new accessible voting equipment Wednesday that Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton said she hopes will encourage more voters with disabilities to cast a ballot and make the process easier and more private.
Starting in the Aug. 2 election, Nodaway County voters will have the option of using a new touchscreen system designed for easy use by voters who are vision or hearing impaired, or by others who may have trouble voting with the regular paper ballot.
After indicating their ballot preference, voters will be able to use the touchscreen interface to vote, and can adjust options like text size and color for better readability.
Additionally, the system includes headphones and a control pad to have the ballot and instructions read aloud.
When finished, voters can review their ballot and make any changes before submitting. Then, the attached printer prints their ballot, which is submitted into the tabulation machine like normal.
“I just think this is gonna be a smoother process for people who maybe have a disability and didn’t feel like they could … vote independently before,” Patton said.
The previous accessibility system, Patton said, used only the button pad, which was attached by a six-foot cord to the tabulation machine.
That made for a distracting experience for those attempting to listen to their ballot options while others were submitting their ballots into the machine. And there were other issues, too.
“When it would print, sometimes it would shake, so the oval wouldn’t fill in the right spots and then you’d have to start over, or the election judges would have to come over and say, ‘here, let us help you,’” Patton said. “So there really wasn’t, to me, the privacy that you would have (otherwise).”
That system was going to become obsolete by 2024, so the county used just over $60,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the new systems.
On Wednesday, election judges practiced removing the equipment from carrying cases and setting them up. Because they don’t have to be tethered to the tabulation machine, they can be set up anywhere at a polling place, allowing more privacy when voting.
Although they’re geared toward voters with difficulty seeing or hearing, Patton said she can definitely see others who would benefit from using the touchscreen.
“If I had arthritis in my hand so bad that I couldn’t really grip that marker to mark that circle, I think this would be a great way to be able to still vote independently without pain.”
The ADA-compliant equipment is required for federal elections, like in August and November, but not for local elections, like in April, though Patton said she hopes to have the systems available then, too.