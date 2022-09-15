Northwest Regional Communications logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Commission approved last week a proposed raise for dispatchers at the Northwest Regional Communications Center.

During a quarterly meeting of the consolidated 911 board on Sept. 6, Maryville city officials presented a plan to significantly increase pay for NRCC employees that would bring their pay to a level at or near that of other emergency personnel.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags