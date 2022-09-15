MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Commission approved last week a proposed raise for dispatchers at the Northwest Regional Communications Center.
During a quarterly meeting of the consolidated 911 board on Sept. 6, Maryville city officials presented a plan to significantly increase pay for NRCC employees that would bring their pay to a level at or near that of other emergency personnel.
Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian said the raise was necessary to try and keep the center operating effectively in the face of what he called “critical” staffing shortages.
Christian presented a robust, detailed report that outlined pay at similarly sized centers and areas with similar populations, and recommended a raise in starting pay for dispatchers from $15.20 per hour to $18.27 per hour after a dispatcher completes training and a probationary period.
To make up for staffing shortages, cross-trained police and fire officers often fill in to do dispatch duty, including one officer who worked for eight straight weeks as a regular dispatcher.
During the Sept. 6 meeting, county officials indicated they were largely on board with the raise, but wanted to study the financial impact and discuss in more detail.
One concern was that a permanent funding mechanism for the change may not be approved by voters, leaving the burden for increased salaries to come from the two governmental entities.
Per the consolidated 911 agreement signed in late 2019, the county and city split the operating costs of the NRCC equally. The center’s employees, however, are on the city payroll.
Regardless of the county’s agreement, city officials planned to move forward with the raise, which also includes a 5 percent cost-of-living increase that is tentatively included in next year’s budget for city employees.
The total cost, split between the county and city, is estimated at about $95,000.
City Manager Greg McDanel said he plans to propose that the city pay for its portion out of federal American Rescue Plan funds, which are able to be used until 2024.
County officials had indicated they will consider doing the same. By that point, officials hope that a dedicated funding mechanism for the center, such as a countywide sales tax or cellular device tax, will have been approved by voters and in effect.
A subcommittee of the consolidated 911 board is currently studying what funding mechanism would be most effective and most likely to be approved by voters.