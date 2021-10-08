MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County officials met Tuesday morning to give brief status reports to the county commission on their offices.
- Nodaway County Public Administrator Dee O’Riley said her office currently has 74 active cases, which is about the same amount as around this time last year.
- As pandemic restrictions have loosened, O’Riley said, she’s been able to meet in person more and more.
- O’Riley said she plans to request an assistant public administrator for her office next year to help better shoulder the case load.
- County Recorder Lisa Nickerson said her office has issued 102 marriage licenses so far. She said that during 2020, marriage licenses stayed relatively steady, even as couples were scaling down their wedding plans due to the pandemic.
- Sheriff Randy Strong said his office has received 18 new Tasers, replacing older models. He said the use of a Taser has only been deployed once so far this year.
- Strong also highlighted a program that brings a mental health professional to jails in Nodaway, Daviess-Dekalb and Andrew counties. He said having access to a trained mental health liaison has made a noticeable impact for inmates.
- South District Commissioner Scott Walk said road repairs by Enel Green following the company’s installation of a wind farm have gone relatively smoothly so far.
- North District Commissioner Chris Burns said that four of six bridge replacements the county planned for this year have been completed so far, with the other two still set to be finished before the end of the year.
- Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker said the commission plans to begin the process of allocating the county’s $4.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds next week.
- Walker also said the county plans to decorate a tree outside the courthouse for Christmas this year, and the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization plans to put a large, decorated wreath on the courthouse during the holidays.