NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — Sixteen Nodaway County juniors have been accepted to participate in the 2022 session of Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State.
Darron Bix, North Nodaway High School; Clay Hanson, Nodaway-Holt High School; Nicco Labryer, South Nodaway High School; and Nathan Yocom, Maryville High School, are planning to attend Missouri Boys State this year.
Yocom is sponsored by American Legion Post 100 and Joseph Cornelison. Hanson is sponsored by the Maitland and Graham American Legion.
Jodi Andrews and Briley Holladay, both from West Nodaway High School; Jackie Cline and Sarah Wray, both from North Nodaway High School; Daelynn Ebrecht, Aleza Piveral, Abigail Seipel, Abigail Swink, Alexia Taylor and Clara Viau, all from Maryville High School; Jenna Mason, from Jefferson C-123 High School; and Emily Moran, from Northeast Nodaway High School, are planning to attend Missouri Girls State this year.
Andrews and Holladay are sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 315 in Burlington Junction. Cline is sponsored by Hart Insurance. Ebrecht is sponsored by the Maryville Host Lions Club. Mason is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Moran is sponsored by the Parnell American Legion Auxiliary. Piveral is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Seipel is sponsored by Nodaway Valley Bank. Taylor is sponsored by the Girls State Trust fund. Swink and Viau are sponsored by the Maryville Rotary Club. Wray is sponsored by an anonymous sponsor.
Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State will run simultaneously June 11-18 at Lindenwood University in St. Charles.