MARYVILLE, Mo. — The health department would not have recommended a mask mandate to the Maryville City Council had the city not decided to pursue one, Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson said last week.
During a meeting of the Nodaway County Health Department Board of Trustees on Feb. 18, Patterson indicated that the health department has not reached out to any other governmental agencies with recommendations for mitigation measures during the entirety of the pandemic, preferring instead to serve only as a sounding board for any individual organizations that actively seek out additional guidance.
Specifically, Patterson said his agency has seen no interest in mask ordinances from local governments in Nodaway County other than in Maryville. However, he admitted that he hasn’t asked.
“Since the beginning we have aligned with the state recommendations, CDC recommendations, and so that’s the messaging we push — plus, with support,” Patterson said. “So, we have supported a lot of school districts with their initiatives, and like I said, any town in Nodaway (County) — any of them — that want that kind of support, we will give them that kind of support. We haven’t had any inquiries or any interest in that direction. But I haven’t shopped it around either, so to speak.
“We’re just trying to work on a population level with our messaging and not get down into that sort of thing where we’re picking and choosing areas and all that. If Maryville didn’t have a mask ordinance, we wouldn’t have pushed Maryville to have a mask ordinance. But we support that initiative.”
In a sometimes contentious meeting last month, some City Council members said the health department should have taken a more leading role in mitigation measures, including one City Council member, Jason McDowell, who said the health department should be the agency tasked with passing ordinances like mask mandates rather than municipal governments.
Health department board members present at the Feb. 18 meeting, who said they were unaware of the comments made at the City Council meeting last month, defended the agency’s handling of the pandemic.
“I think we’ve done a tremendous job of supporting the mask mandate,” said board treasurer Charlotte Knorr.
But City Council member Rachael Martin, who was the most vocal critic of what she said was the health department’s lack of clear public support for the need for a mask mandate, said Patterson’s comments only further displayed the agency’s mixed public messaging on the subject.
“I would say that that’s kind of a conflicting message,” Martin told The Forum. “Because if the City Council recommends something, we also would encourage it. … I think that the county health department believes that masks help prevent the spread of COVID. And so, I’m not sure why they wouldn’t strongly recommend and also try to enforce wearing (masks). I’m not on the same page as far as the difference there.”
Since the health department board first rejected a countywide mandate in November, Patterson has said that mask mandates outside of Maryville were unnecessary because any such mandate should be in effect only in a population center. However, he also maintained that his agency would not have approached the city of Maryville about implementing one.
Other than the Maryville City Council, and all school boards after the governor tied reduced quarantine times for K-12 students to wearing masks, no other elected governing body in the county has required masks — leading some council members to express frustration that some residents may not take wearing masks as seriously as they would otherwise.
“I think at some point, local governments — municipalities — became the last stop for that decision to be made, throughout the state of Missouri and 12 other states right now that don’t have a statewide mask mandate,” said City Manager Greg McDanel. “And so, I think at the end of the day, City Council had to make that decision with the best interest in mind, whether the county was urging it or not.”
The only public buildings in the city of Maryville that do not require masks belong to the county government. Health board members said last week that they have never recommended to the county commission that masks be required in county buildings, like the Nodaway County Administration Center, which has not required masks to be worn at any time during the pandemic.
McDanel said that Christy Forney, the Nodaway County Emergency Management director employed by the Maryville Police Department, had made such a request to the county, but it was rejected.
“Well, from the beginning, even with the county commission, we’ve supported and provided information,” said health board chairman Marlin Kinman. “And the entities — I thought — were working together, moving down the road.”
Other than Kinman and Knorr, all other public health board members refused to comment or did not respond to The Forum’s emailed questions.
“I don’t understand how you get people to understand how important this is,” Kinman said of COVID-19 mitigation measures. “It’s nothing to be taken lightly.”