MARYVILLE, Mo. — Just after Christmas, Nodaway County is on track to move down to Category 2: Critical Risk according to the state’s recommendations and classifications for countywide COVID-19 spread.
In November, the city of Maryville’s seventh emergency order tied some mitigation measures to the state’s guidelines. In Category 2, the limits on social group size would rise from 10 to 25, and the occupancy limit for businesses less than 10,000 square feet would rise to 50 percent, while it would increase to 25 percent for businesses larger than 10,000 square feet, and gym and fitness center occupancy would move up to 75 percent.
In order to move from Category 1 down to Category 2, the county must maintain two straight weeks with a seven-day positivity rate of under 15 percent and a seven-day case rate per 100,000 population of less than 350. As of Wednesday, those numbers were at 11.9 percent and 253 respectively. If that trend continues through Dec. 26, then the county would move down to Category 2 on Dec. 27.
The mask mandate is a separate measure that expires on Jan. 31.
As of Wednesday, the health department has reported 1,967 confirmed cases and 313 probable cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,280 since tracking began this spring. There are 107 active cases in the county.
Of the 2,280 confirmed and probable cases in the county, 2,155 have been released from isolation. Nine are currently hospitalized, and 145 have been hospitalized overall. Eighteen have died.