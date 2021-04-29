MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace is nearing completion of the reassessment of real estate for the 2020-21 assessment years, according to a press release from his office.
“We reviewed property throughout the county to verify the information in our records, added any new construction and applied obsolescence,” Wallace said. “Then, local market conditions were determined by studying recent sales and new construction cost information and new values were established.”
Wallace said it is important to maintain accurate, current assessments so that state funding to local schools is not jeopardized. It is crucial to base all values on market value to ensure uniformity and fair treatment of all property owners, he added.
The impact on taxes of an increase in valuation cannot be calculated until September when the levies are set by the taxing entities. An increase in value does not necessarily result in an equivalent percentage increase in taxes, the release noted. The statutes require the assessor to place accurate values on the tax rolls for 2021, not to raise or lower taxes.
The assessor will begin sending impact notices out in May. An impact notice notifies property owners whose property has increased in value of the new value established for property tax purposes. If the value on a property remains the same or decreases, there is no requirement that the assessor notify the owner.
A property owner who believes the assessor’s value does not reflect the market value may set up an appointment to discuss the assessment with the assessor. However, Wallace noted that the owner should be prepared to present substantial information indicating a value lower than the one assessed.
“My staff and I have invested a lot of time determining the values, and while we are not infallible, we are confident the values are correct,” Wallace said.