MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville and Nodaway County officials discussed adding dedicated countywide representatives to the Maryville Tourism Committee over the past week, a discussion that could continue as the committee’s scope grows.
Over the past few months, Tourism Director DeAnn Davison has worked to bring the city’s tourism operations in line with the requirements needed to become Nodaway County’s designated Destination Marketing Organization.
The designation, once certified by the Missouri Division of Tourism, would open up state grant funding opportunities that otherwise would not be available. Consequently, reaching that DMO status has been a top priority of Davison’s and the Tourism Committee.
To become the county’s DMO, the Tourism Committee needs to meet certain standards, including producing a brochure, operating a website and other benchmarks.
By the time the Tourism Committee met for its regular meeting on Oct. 12, the only prerequisite remaining was to obtain a resolution from the Nodaway County Commission supporting its status as the county’s DMO.
The Tourism Committee already functions this way, Davison told the Maryville City Council on Monday. Bringing visitors to Nodaway County in general helps to drive tourism revenue in Maryville as the county’s center of commerce and home to all of the county’s hotels — the Tourism Committee’s sole revenue source is the transient guest tax, which adds a fee to those hotel stays.
But in exchange for the required resolution, the county commission requested that the city add more representation to the Tourism Committee for non-city residents who live within Nodaway County: one as an organizational appointment to be made by the county commission, and another at-large position that would be filled by a non-city resident who lives in Nodaway County.
With the state’s DMO application deadline looming on Nov. 4, the Maryville City Council on Monday balked at the request, with council members voicing concerns over how little time they had to consider the proposal and that the county would not be contributing financially to the tourism efforts.
“If the scope is going to grow, I think there should be county representation on that board,” said Mayor Tye Parsons. “I just wonder if that discussion has really been vetted about whether we want that scope to grow — whether the committee’s in favor of it, whether the council’s in favor of it. And really, if that’s what we decide to do — to grow the scope of this organization — I’d like to see the county put some financial resources towards the committee as well.”
Davison said that the Tourism Committee had not been able to meet since she received the proposal from the county commission, but characterized the committee’s support of the expansion plan as “unofficially approved” after she said she sent emails to committee members outlining the potential changes.
Nonetheless, the council unanimously voted to table the discussion.
On Tuesday morning, Parsons and council member Dannen Merrill, along with Davison and City Manager Greg McDanel, met with the county commissioners in the Nodaway County Administration Center. Speaking for themselves, Parsons and Merrill indicated that any expansion of the Tourism Committee with dedicated county representation would have to be tied to some sort of financial agreement as well.
“If everyone’s gonna come to the table and put in resources and play, it’s easier to expand that committee,” Merrill told the commission.
The commissioners said they were wary of putting money into the effort since they did not have a dedicated revenue source for it like the city does with the transient guest tax that funds tourism activities.
Parsons said the amount would not need to be very significant, “just something where I can go to the guy on the street who says, ‘why is a city committee working for the county?’ And so I want to be able to tell them well, the county is participating, too, financially.
“And so I think that’s important, I think that helps us to be able to justify expanding the committee, giving the county a vote on that committee — two, actually, is what you guys are requesting.”
Merrill offered one potential workaround by proposing that any money the county contributes could potentially be earmarked for grants for tourism activities outside of Maryville city limits.
Ultimately, because of the approaching Nov. 4 application deadline, the commission approved the resolution supporting the Maryville Tourism Committee as the countywide DMO without requiring a change in the committee’s structure first.
But the two sides will continue discussions over how to equitably manage representation on the committee going forward.