Tourism
Often at different ends of the political spectrum, Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons, left, and City Council member John McBride, right, agreed during Monday’s meeting that they were uncomfortable with a tight timeline on whether to expand the Tourism Committee at the request of the county commission, and wanted more of a financial commitment from the county.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville and Nodaway County officials discussed adding dedicated countywide representatives to the Maryville Tourism Committee over the past week, a discussion that could continue as the committee’s scope grows.

Over the past few months, Tourism Director DeAnn Davison has worked to bring the city’s tourism operations in line with the requirements needed to become Nodaway County’s designated Destination Marketing Organization.

