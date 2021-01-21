MARYVILLE, Mo. — After swearing in a new board member, the Nodaway County Ambulance District Board of Trustees received some bad news about its expansion project: it doesn’t quite fit.
“We may be back to square one,” said Bill Florea, NCAD Director of Operations.
He explained the project will see added complications because of a rainwater detention pond on the other side of where the build was set to be located. He stepped off the location and is concerned the build will continue about a foot into the holding pond.
Florea said he’s working on other location possibilities and wants to have the currently selected site surveyed.
Board members also discussed the need for fire suppression in the new build because it will be considered a dormitory. Board member Phil Rickabaugh mentioned the possibility of attaching it to the building with a firewall and sprinkler system.
After some discussion and concerns about water pressure and where it would connect to the main line, Rickabaugh said, “It’s not a big deal.”
Florea said he would contact the city of Maryville for more information about requirements should the new construction connect with the current building.
New board member
After a brief public interview of Mary Beth Shipps who was on hand at last week’s meeting, the board voted 4-1 by secret ballot to accept her as the newest board member.
Originally from the Ravenwood area, but now living in Maryville, Shipps told the board she’s a member of the Farm Bureau board and has grown children which allows her time to serve.
Shipps has a public relations degree from Northwest Missouri State University, according to minutes from the meeting and her family is self-employed.
“I think I can bring a lot to the board,” she said.
Also up for the position, Corey McVinua, volunteer firefighter who works at the Maryville Housing Authority was not present at the meeting. Rickabaugh provided a bit of his history.
After the vote, Shipps was sworn in at 7:10 p.m. and joined the meeting for Subdistrict 5. She will serve the remainder of Walk’s term until the April 2022 election.
Two subdistricts are up for election. Subdistrict 1’s seat currently held by Rick Allen and Subdistrict 4’s seat currently held by Rickabaugh. Filing ended Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Additional time off
As a way of rewarding employees, Rickabaugh suggested providing an additional holiday or personal day. Currently the district recognizes six major holidays; New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The district also grants 80 hours of vacation after one year of service. That increases in five-year increments to a maximum.
Sick time accrues based on time worked, according to meeting minutes. Every pay period, depending on the employee’s status — eight-hour, 120-hour or 24-hour — sick time is placed into his or her account. The average allotment is 80 hours per year and the employee can carry 160 hours of sick time. If there is a balance at the anniversary date of the employee, it is converted to vacation time at a two-to-one ratio. Unused vacation hours may be paid out in cash after 36 hours have been used.
District paramedic Jerry Lager noted that considering some employee shifts are 24 hours, 80 hours of vacation doesn’t give them much time off per year (around three days).
He also noted that the amount of sick time was not readily available to employees.
“There is a lack of transparency,” Lager said.
NCAD Business Manager LaRee Lager said if any employee wants to know how much sick time they have they can ask anytime. She noted the amount cannot be printed on paychecks, because there isn’t room. The office staff will, however, begin providing quarterly reports for employees to keep up on their balances.
“That would be better than what we have,” Jerry Lager said.
All employee vacation time is available to view at any time on a clipboard behind the district time sheets.
Other news
- Board members unanimously approved an 83-cent increase to the base rate pay as per its year three of a five-year plan to keep up with minimum wage increases. “If we stayed where we were they’d be flipping burgers for more than our pay,” Florea said.
- Board members discussed the fact that only 94 percent of district full-time employees had received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Florea did not make getting the vaccine mandatory and said that he’s spoken to the remaining employees about their concerns. Many are trying to schedule shots or doing more research. He expects them to receive the vaccine in the future. During that discussion board members also considered what Worker’s Compensation would say if an employee who didn’t receive a vaccine ended up with the virus. “I would think in the future Worker’s Comp wouldn’t pay out on it, like with the flu,” said board member Carrie Sparks. Florea said he encouraged them to get the shot and joked they could all have a group hug if they did.
- Florea told the board that because the board’s approval of the LAGERS retirement plan change was not accepted, it will have to be resubmitted, after another 45-day waiting period to make available to the public the cost information. It is available by contacting Florea at 660-582-3311. February 27 will be the end of the waiting period and Florea noted he will bring it to the March meeting.
- Rickabaugh asked if the district would be interested in purchasing RAMs for the squad as the district currently only has a cutter and a spreader. Assistant Director of Operations Jared McQueen and Florea were to begin pricing items.
- The board approved a longevity bonus of $500 and a performance incentive of $300 to EMT Kirby Sybert. Van driver Phil Lance received a PI of $587.50 and a merit raise of 19 cents.
- Florea reported the district sales tax revenue deposit was $107,722.93, a 1.36 percent decrease from the previous year.
- The board approved Medicare/Medicaid adjustments in the amount of $6,225.60. It also approved sending $21,195.91 worth of billing to collections.
- Board members discussed two hardship requests in closed session. After reopening, the board approved writing off a bill for one case and to accept payments in another case. Florea will send letters to those involved about the board’s decision.