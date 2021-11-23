MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday passed a pared-down version of a proposal to change the composition of the Maryville Tourism Committee, dropping a provision that would expand its size, but keeping the central component that would allow someone who lives outside city limits to serve in one of the committee’s community-at-large seats.
The measure, which was approved in a 3-2 vote, changes the city code concerning the tourism committee to allow one of its three community-at-large seats to be filled by a Nodaway County resident who does not live within city limits. All three community-at-large seats are currently filled, but when a spot opens up, the council will have the option of appointing an applicant who meets the new requirements.
Council members Rachael Martin and Tye Parsons voted against the ordinance, with council members John McBride and Dannen Merrill, along with Mayor Benjamin Lipiec, voting in favor.
The initial proposal from Merrill would have expanded the committee and allowed a majority of community-at-large seats to be filled by non-city residents. That proposal led to extended, sometimes-heated discussion at a council meeting last month.
On Nov. 10, the tourism committee opted not to support that proposal, and voted 5-1, with three abstentions, to recommend that the council simply clean up the city code to bring it in line with existing practices.
The measure approved at Monday’s council meeting took that feedback into account, Merrill said.
“I think it results in compromise and gives opportunity to allow for representation, but it’s not forced,” he said. “And all the same controls are still in place, all the spending limits are still in place, so we’re really just opening it up for more community involvement.”
Martin and Parsons have been vehemently opposed to any plan that they have said takes away representation and decision-making power from the city taxpayers who voted to create the tourism committee in 2016.
But Parsons said he appreciated that the toned-down proposal the council approved Monday no longer included expansion, and had only one seat that could potentially be occupied by a non-city resident.
“I appreciate all of those things, so I have a lot less heartburn about this,” Parsons told Merrill during Monday’s meeting. “I still have a little bit of heartburn, because I think we’re still giving away local control — or, we could potentially be giving away local control. So at least it’s a little bit better. … I appreciate your work to soften the language to make this a little bit more amenable. I don’t know that I can support it, but I do appreciate the work that went into it.”
Merrill said he is confident there will be no erosion of local control.
“You know, when we decided to have a discussion, I think there was a big push about fear of what (allowing non-city residents on the tourism committee) could do,” he said. “And it was never meant to give away local control — there was never going to be a change in the majority. Just that idea that staff and council wouldn’t still have oversight over the use of those funds just seems strange to me, knowing the systems we have in place.”
Martin said she could not support the measure because after asking for feedback from city residents, “I can tell you that not one person who I have taken an oath to represent is in favor of this change.”
Lipiec, McBride and Merrill all said they had received some comments from city residents who were in favor of the code change.
Additionally, Martin, who serves as the City Council’s non-voting liaison to the tourism committee, said she did not think it was appropriate to impose the change on the tourism committee after the committee members themselves refused to support it.
“And I think that if we don’t listen to what these people have to say, we’re kind of insulting their time, in a way,” she said.
Also approved as part of the code change was making clear that the city residency requirement does not apply to the organizational representatives that are guaranteed a spot on the board. The committee has operated this way since its formation in 2017, but the change approved Monday makes it explicit.
RAISE grant
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said at Monday’s meeting that the application submitted by the city and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments to fund the second phase of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program was not selected.
City officials had hoped to use the program, the successor to the BUILD grants that funded $10.5 million of phase one of the South Main overhaul, to fund the approximately $6 million now needed for phase two as well. The project was split into two phases in April after initial bids came in significantly over budget.
McDanel said the recent $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden included more funding for the RAISE program, which could allow the city to try again.
Other City Council notes
- The council approved a three-year contract extension with the Nodaway County Ambulance District for the city to provide emergency dispatch services through the Northwest Missouri Regional Communications Center at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility. NCAD will pay $75,000 in the first year, followed by increases of three percent each year thereafter.
- Council members approved an application by Brothers Properties, LLC, for a special use permit to operate a short-term rental property at 730 Prather Ave. Owners of any short-term rentals, like AirBNBs, must apply for a special use permit if the property is located outside the University Neighborhood Overlay district.
- A vote on how the city will commit part of its $2.3 million allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan was postponed until the next City Council meeting on Dec. 13, McDanel said, to allow more time for staff to work on the initiatives included. The council had been scheduled to vote on approximately $1.6 million in spending it had already informally penciled in for various projects.
- The council approved two appointments to the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Advisory Board, representing two entities that have a spot on the board. Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said one seat, from the Northeast Nodaway R-V School District, remains unfilled. Approved Monday were:
- Lani Derks, recommended by the Nodaway County Commission, for a term ending in 2022
- Rodney Bade, recommended by the Maryville R-II School District, for a term ending in 2023