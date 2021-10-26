MARYVILLE, Mo. — A deeply divided Maryville City Council moved one step closer Monday to allowing the tourism committee to seat members who do not live within city limits.
By a 3-2 vote, the council voted to draft an ordinance that would expand the Maryville Tourism Committee from nine members to 11 by adding two additional at-large members to the existing three. Of those five, under language proposed by council member Dannen Merrill, up to three could live outside city limits but within Nodaway County.
Joining Merrill in supporting the measure were council member John McBride and Mayor Benjamin Lipiec.
“I think they’ve got some valid reasons for wanting to serve,” Merrill said. “I don’t think tourism begins and ends at the city limits.”
Council members Tye Parsons and Rachael Martin voted against.
“We have a very black-and-white board going on here that we are going to try to make gray in a way that future councils will be able to appoint people who just own businesses here and don’t live here,” Martin said. “If you own a business here, the reason you do so is so that you can make a living. And if you do so and also care about the community, good on you, I’m glad, I appreciate you, I’m glad you’re here, I’ll support you.
“But you don’t get to vote and you don’t get to influence the way that we spend our dollars the same way someone who lives here does. That’s a principle that our entire government of our nation was founded on. It’s fundamental. If you live there, you can vote there. If you don’t, you can’t.”
The council is tentatively scheduled to consider the ordinance change at its Nov. 22 meeting.
Current makeup
Currently, the three at-large members, like at-large members of all other city boards, must live within city limits. In addition to that trio, the tourism committee also consists of one representative each from the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Nodaway County Economic Development, the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, Northwest Missouri State University, the city of Maryville and Maryville Parks and Recreation.
For more than a year, a small number of local business owners who own businesses within city limits but who live outside the city have pushed to be allowed to serve on the tourism committee specifically, successfully driving the issue to the forefront of the hotly contested April campaigns for two City Council seats.
Their concerns, however, have not always been clear. Holly Kay Cronk, a Maryville business owner who lives in Skidmore, has led the charge on the issue. At an April City Council meeting, Cronk said she felt business owners like those in her specific situation did not have adequate representation on the tourism committee, and were “not being heard.”
Monday evening, Martin pointed out again that Cronk, who was present to support the ordinance change, has been one of the largest beneficiaries of grants from the tourism committee by receiving two grants for Make It Maryville, a group headed by Cronk that promotes local retailers. Additionally, Martin said the committee has approved every grant request by local business groups in full.
In response to a question from Parsons, Cronk appeared to change course from her opinion of the committee in April.
“I don’t think there was an issue there of being heard,” Cronk told the council Monday. “I think they recognized a need, felt that I could contribute with Make It Maryville, and I like to think that I did.”
Instead, Cronk said, additional representation for small business owners who do not live within city limits would primarily be about making those in that position feel more valued.
“I think what you’re overlooking is, these business owners have a desire to be validated, and I think that’s validation,” she told Parsons.
Unlike every other city board, the tourism committee reserves three slots solely for organizations centered on promoting businesses and economic development — one each for NCED, the chamber and MDIO. The president of the committee, Josh McKim, is the executive director of NCED, and happens not to live within city limits. Because he is NCED’s representative, he does not have to adhere to the residency requirement.
Martin said if someone feels their representative is not serving their needs, “I would point them to economic development and the chamber, who are there to represent” business interests. “And if that’s not happening, that’s who they need to go speak to.”
Function
In 2016, part of the transient guest tax proposal, which funds the tourism committee’s activities, included what the committee administering those funds would look like. To change it now, Martin said, wouldn’t do right by voters.
“We had these conversations at length, and it wasn’t without thought or without consideration for the business community,” Martin, who is the only remaining council member from the 2016 tax passage, said Monday. “And so part of the reason why I feel so passionately about it is because we did cover this base, at great length, when we were having these discussions with people in the community who passed the tax in the first place.”
McBride said the proposed change to the tourism committee would be relatively minor and be unlikely to cause significant problems. He has consistently supported efforts to allow not only non-residents to serve on city boards, but also to participate in city elections — a prominent talking point he frequently brought up during his campaign for the City Council that saw him collect $1,600 from donors who live outside Maryville city limits.
“We’ve got national problems on a huge scale right now, and you’re worried about our tourism committee,” he told Martin. “I’m thinking, there’s people here that want to step in and have an impact and help tourism in Maryville and Nodaway County. And tourism — like Dannen was saying earlier — tourism doesn’t end at the city limits.”
Parsons, who has consistently been against measures to allow non-residents to serve on city boards, agreed that it didn’t make sense to worry about the tourism committee, but disagreed that meant the committee’s composition should change.
“Is the tourism committee functioning the way it was meant to function?” he said. “What I have heard tonight is that the answer is yes. So, I’m not worried about how the tourism board is doing. I think it’s functioning great. Good job. I mean, y’all are getting your grants and it’s working, it’s happening, it’s good. So, we’re trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. What a waste of time.”
Cronk contended that the committee could be doing better by allowing non-residents to serve on the board, though she said she would not be interested in being one of them. Martin pointed out that if Cronk were on the board, it may be a conflict of interest for her to also apply for grant funding from it.
In an attempt to bolster her case, Cronk said three other cities with robust tourism programs she’d researched use similar models which allow business owners who do not live within city limits to serve on a city tourism board: Jefferson City, Joplin and Sedalia.
In Joplin, the city board responsible for tourism activities, the Convention and Visitors Advisory Board, is similar to Maryville’s in that it is responsible for disbursing transient guest tax funds and requires that certain related industries are represented on the board. However, city ordinances outline that spots on city boards should first be filled by city residents — only if there are no such qualified candidates are non-residents allowed to be appointed.
In Jefferson City, the city website indicates only that business owners may serve on its Convention and Visitors Bureau board, but the board itself is not listed in city codes.
In Sedalia, tourism funds are allocated first to the Sedalia Area Tourism Commission, which is a countywide effort and thus includes county representatives in addition to ones appointed by the city. That commission grants funding requests to local agencies for tourism activities, like the Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau, a nonprofit formed by the local chamber of commerce and the city of Sedalia that also has its own board of directors. The makeup of the commission is dictated by state statutes.
Business influence
Parsons said one of his major objections to Merrill’s plan was that it seemed to conflate the purposes of tourism and economic development.
“Two different things, right?” Parsons said. “So, Dannen, you mentioned you have small business owners that are driving this, that are sitting here in the room. Can we agree that tourism is larger than local business, than small business? That tourism’s bigger than promoting businesses? That we have Nodaway County Economic Development and we have the Chamber of Commerce? And really, it’s those entities that are focused on economic development, on business development.
“So I don’t understand why we have small businesses driving a change on a tourism committee. I don’t understand the motivation there. Something seems a little off. And so yeah, I’ve got red flags. Something doesn’t seem right here.”
But Merrill said his proposal was not geared specifically toward business owners.
“I don’t think that would be appropriate for that to be a consideration,” Merrill said
Instead, it would apply to anyone who lives outside of Maryville city limits but within the boundaries of Nodaway County.
That caveat muddled some of the discourse over the measure, which could open up the board to people who have no stake in Maryville whatsoever.
“I have a fundamental issue with having people on a board to decide the funds of that board without living in city limits, and not having a responsibility assigned to them as far as who they are speaking for,” Martin said.
But Merrill said the tourism committee would still make recommendations to the council on appointments, and the council would still have to approve them. That would make it unlikely that a candidate without a vested interest in the good of the community would make it as far as the council anyway, and if they did, the council could simply reject the appointment, he said.
“You’re still going to have a 75 percent majority on that board that is within city limits,” McBride added.
Merrill said he was comfortable with the ordinance change because the tax that funds the tourism committee, a tax on guest accommodations like hotels, is paid by visitors, not city residents, and must go toward a specific purpose: tourism.
“We’re not taking money from the streets, or the water fund, or the general fund, really, to generate some revenues for this budget,” he said. “So, the risk that then goes along with adding some people to an advisory committee that has some discretion on how funds get spent is relatively low and small, versus the potential benefit that can come from having a wider perspective moving forward.”
Nonetheless, the perception of local business influence on the tourism committee has sometimes been difficult to shake for a board that has seen more talk than action. Of the few grants given out by the committee, the majority have gone to local business promotion efforts.
Additionally, the top priority for the committee this year has been to hire a tourism director. During budget planning sessions last month, City Manager Greg McDanel said the city had reached a tentative agreement with MDIO to share a director who would split time between the two organizations — once again putting a partnership with local businesses at the forefront of the city’s tourism efforts.
That agreement also has spotlighted the committee’s relative stagnation over the past year, due to a combination of pandemic-related impacts on the tourism industry and a board filled with busy appointees who don’t appear to have the time to devote to what amounts to running the day-to-day activities of a small department.
In fact, the tentative agreement with MDIO was reached without a meeting of the tourism committee, likely because the committee has rarely met over the past five months. Beginning with the meeting on June 9, only twice has the committee actually met for a regular monthly meeting with a quorum — on Aug. 11 and Sept. 9.
At the September meeting, committee members discovered that they had not appointed any officers other than president. With the president absent, MDIO representative Stephanie Campbell — stepping in for McKim, another representative of an organization geared toward business development — was haphazardly nominated to run what became an extremely brief meeting.
And despite the intense interest in the tourism board Monday, no council member other than Martin, who serves as the council’s non-voting liaison to the committee, has ever attended a meeting — nor did Merrill consult with the committee prior to proposing a change to its composition.
Consequently, Martin requested that the council hold off on voting on the actual ordinance until the tourism committee has had time to meet, discuss the proposed changes and offer any recommendations — or alternative plans. The next scheduled committee meeting is Nov. 10.