MARYVILLE, Mo. — After opposition from neighbors, the Maryville City Council last week rejected a request to rezone a property on Water Street that would have allowed for the development of a four-bedroom rental.
Currently, the property at 111 N. Water St. is zoned R-3 Multi-Family Residence. In that category, up to three unrelated individuals may live within a residence.
The request submitted to the council by developer Bruce Judd would have rezoned the property to R-4 Multi-Family Residence, which allows up to four unrelated individuals.
According to plans outlined to the city by Judd, he intended to build a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house and rent it out to four individuals.
However, several neighbors spoke in opposition to the plan both at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting earlier this month and at the June 15 City Council meeting, mainly citing concerns around parking and noise.
City code would have required three, off-street parking spaces per unit for the rental property, which city officials said could have fit into the available space on the lot.
Nonetheless, the neighbors’ concerns were enough for the Planning and Zoning Commission to recommend the zoning stay the way it is — a sentiment shared by City Council members.
“I guess I just have pause with the fact it didn’t make it past (Planning and Zoning), and the fact that we’ve got citizens here that obviously have some concerns,” said council member John McBride. “I think that should be something we definitely take pause on. I understand there’s still logistics and ways around it, but I don’t know, me personally, I’d have a hard time not listening to people in that area.”
The council rejected the rezoning request 4-0. Council member Dannen Merrill was absent.
Mozingo cart path
Also at last week’s meeting, council members approved $55,000 from the Mozingo Recreation Fund for various capital improvements, including an extension to the golf cart path system at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
A concrete golf cart path along the north side of the driving range was not included with the construction of the cart path system for the Sechrest 18 golf course. The existing path is a mixture of gravel and asphalt millings.
The approved expenditure includes a $44,394.80 agreement with JD Bishop Construction that would add an 8-foot-wide concrete trail that is four inches deep, running for about 485 feet along the north side of the driving range. The new trail will end in a 15-foot-wide turn-around cul-de-sac.
Additionally, the project will see an existing set of stairs demolished, relocated and rebuilt to tie directly into the trail. An additional 20 feet of curb will be installed with the new set of stairs to help redirect water runoff from the parking lot away from the driving range.
Other City Council notes
- The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show is set for Saturday, July 2 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The show is planned to be the largest in the city’s history with more fireworks than ever before.
- The council approved a request for a planned unit development on property located at 221 W. Ninth St. in order to build two duplexes, each with four bedrooms. The duplexes are planned to be constructed in phases, each with their own 10-space parking lots.