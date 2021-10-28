MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council will likely approve a two-year phase-in for the bulk of the initial increase expected as part of a water and sewer rate hike.
Monday, most council members said that all things being equal, they would prefer the model recommended last month by NewGen Strategies & Solutions, which would have raised water rates by 25 percent and sewer rates by 50 percent on Jan. 1. Under that plan, the typical Maryville residential customer would see their monthly bill rise by about $17.
The study presented to the council in September showed an urgent need to shore up the water and sewer fund, indicating that at the rates that had been projected by the council at the time, the fund would be unable to keep up with expenses as soon as October 2022.
To address that issue, NewGen recommended the large, one-year increase followed by three percent increases each year thereafter for five years, alongside other adjustments that were part of a comprehensive overhaul of the rate system.
“We are giving it away,” said council member Rachael Martin. “As far as if you look at it as a business, if we were selling our water for this amount and it costs us this much, it would not be a wise strategy.”
But to help ease into the higher prices for customers, the council agreed to draft an ordinance that would spread that increase out over two years. Using that plan will instead see the same Maryville resident pay about nine dollars more next year, followed by an increase of another $12 the following year — resulting in a higher total bill down the line in exchange for a longer initial ramp up.
Council member John McBride said he preferred an even longer, three-year phase-in of the initial increase because of the effects of inflation on the average resident.
“Honestly, people are having more money taken out of their pockets right now, and they’re not making any more money,” he said.
But he ultimately voted to support moving ahead with the two-year phase-in along with the rest of the council, which voted 5-0 to draft an ordinance that will set rates for next year.
“I personally am in favor of following the recommendations of the company we hired and our finance director in covering our costs,” Martin said. “That’s how I view it. But I asked for the two-year look because I think that a compromise needs to be made and that might be a more fair compromise.”
Still looming over the next decade is the prospect of paying for a potential new water treatment facility, which could see rates jump significantly again over the next decade, or could be raised more gradually during that time.
The council plans to formally vote on next year’s rate increase at its Nov. 8 meeting.