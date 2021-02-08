MARYVILLE, Mo. — What does diversity and inclusion look like to you in the Maryville community?
It was the question of the night at the Maryville City Council meeting Monday, posed by Justin Mallett, the associate provost of Diversity and Inclusion at Northwest Missouri State University.
Mallett came to the meeting as part of a renewed push over the past year by university employees and students to address race and inequity — efforts that have ramped up over the past few months.
“And if our students just stayed within the four walls of Northwest, I would be like, OK, we’re good to go, let’s put our plan in place and keep going,” Mallett told the council. “But our students do — and want to — (take part) in the Maryville community as a whole. … And so, I think now we’re at the point in this development where we have to start having conversations about, what does diversity and inclusion look like in the Maryville community?”
“Just an equal footing for everybody is the first thing that comes to mind for me, no matter if you’re a lifelong Maryville resident or you’re an international student or somewhere in between — that’s what comes to my mind,” said council member Jason McDowell.
Mayor Benjamin Lipiec said he agreed with McDowell, and added that anyone in the community should feel that they’re able to contribute something.
“I really think with our students of color, and all of our students, (they) should be able to go into our local businesses, our grocery stores, whatever type of eating establishments and just have a level of comfort that they’re not separated, that they’re not different, that they … don’t have an implied view that they’re being treated differently — that they’re there to be a part of the community just like everybody else is,” said council member Tye Parsons.
Council member Matt Johnson said a good starting point for anyone interested in getting involved in the community is registering to vote.
“If you want people to be invested in this community … remind them that they have a voice here, and that citizenship isn’t just about getting things, it’s also about engaging in the community,” Johnson said. “So if you want an actionable first step to demonstrate that this is a place that everybody can grow and diversity is going to flourish, register to vote. That’s where citizenship really matters, is right here, working in the community, volunteering in the community.”
Council member Rachael Martin said she was eager to get started on tangible initiatives that could start to make progress immediately — starting with learning more about what needs the council and its potential partners can fill.
“For me, personally, this is the most diverse community I’ve ever lived in,” Martin said. “And I think there’s a large population of people who live here that feel that way. I wasn’t exposed to people that had the different backgrounds than me, so, I think every time that I learn something new about diversity and inclusion, or about a different segment of our population that may be underrepresented, it’s a moving target. Because then I’m like, oh, I didn’t even know that I didn’t know that. And now I’m like, OK, I want to learn more. …
“Every time we reach a goal, we need to paint a new target and work at that one too.”
She credited Mallett’s outreach efforts over the past year for laying the groundwork needed to bring awareness to the issues and facilitate action now.
The first step, Mallett said, is understanding how underrepresented students and residents feel about opportunities available to them in Maryville, and targeting areas for improvement across the board.
“The college students, the underrepresented students, they feel like they’re not wanted in the Maryville community,” Mallett said. “And it leads to a view or a perception — whether real or unreal — it’s there. But — and there’s a big ‘but’ in here — the ‘but’ is, no one has come in front of you all and said hey, you know what, here’s what the feeling is, and here’s a plan to address it. And I think we’re at this point now where we have to start the process of addressing it. …
“At the university, we’ve made a commitment to say, hey, we want to diversify. We want to bring in more underrepresented employees, we want to bring in more underrepresented students … we want our population to grow. And not only do we want it to grow, but we want them to live here in Maryville as well. So how can we make that happen?”
Mallett said some issues are likely not very apparent to most Maryville residents, including the all-white City Council.
“The only time I spend money in the Maryville community is when I go grocery shopping,” Mallett said. “Other than that, there isn’t anything here for me that helps me. I have to drive 40 minutes one way just to get a haircut. You don’t have to do that … you can go 5 minutes and get a haircut, right? I have to drive 40 minutes. My wife has to go 2 hours just to go get her hair done. And it’s the simple amenities that some people are asking for.”
Mallett is working to mitigate that specific issue, scheduling regular barbershop services available to both university community and community-at-large members to take place at the Diversity and Inclusion office in the J.W. Jones Student Union. The first session was set for this past Sunday, Feb. 7, but was postponed until next Sunday, Feb. 14, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m because of inclement weather. More information is available from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s Facebook page.
Johnson suggested one solution for that larger problem could be a partnership with local business groups to create a business incubator tailored toward underserved populations.
Beyond specific services, Mallett said the general feeling of being unwelcome in the Maryville community is pervasive, but one he’s confident can be addressed, beginning simply with conversations.
“For me, once again, I’m a Black guy, I live in the Maryville community, I’ve got a young kid in high school who’s probably one of maybe, 14-15 Black kids in the entire school district,” Mallett said. “… If I thought that Maryville was insensitive or anything like that, I wouldn’t live here. My privilege and my access has allowed me to be able to make enough money where I can make the decision of where I want to live, but I want to live here.
“And if I’m going to live here, then I’m damn well going to work hard to make sure that my kids feel comfortable in the community, and my kids are OK walking outside and they don’t have a concern. I can’t say that 100 percent right now for my 15-year-old son. But I’m going to work hard to find out what his issues are, and then work together with everybody in the room to make sure that we can have that conversation.”
Mallett said he’d start the same way as he did with staff and the Board of Regents at the university.
“Everybody on the City Council goes through implicit bias training,” Mallett said. “Because we all have implicit bias — like I heard ‘I’m a lifelong Maryville resident.’ Well, because you lived in Maryville your entire life … your view and your construct of the world is built off of what you saw and what you learned here in Maryville. And (implicit bias training helps us) understand how our biases play a role in everything that you do.”
City officials will work this week with Mallett to schedule such a training.
Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play
The council approved a resolution to apply for a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant that would help pay for improvements to the new Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park.
The $100,000 - $125,000 grant would include an in-kind local match that would consist solely of labor and partnerships, no additional city funds. The grant would go toward amenities like restrooms, sidewalks, benches shade structures, bike racks, picnic tables and lighting. City Manager Greg McDanel said city staff are also working on a potential partnership with the Maryville R-II school district and Northwest Technical School for students to build the structure.
Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park, located at the intersection of State Route V and South Munn Avenue, is scheduled to open this spring.
Water update
McDanel said that geosmin levels in the drinking water have dipped below the average threshold for human detection.
As of Feb. 4, the reading was down to 7 ng/l. The average detection threshold is 10 ng/l. The compound had previously been fingered as the primary culprit of the most recent taste and odor issues in drinking water.
McDanel said the city is making positive progress with Nodaway County Public Water District No. 1 on a partnership to install new granular activated carbon filters, the immediate short-term solution proposed by HDR Engineering in a draft comprehensive plan presented to the City Council last month. The public water district is the city’s largest water customer, and the two entities have been discussing cost-sharing arrangements for possible improvements to the water treatment system.
Algicide that was received in December, which arrived too late to be applied to the lake before it froze over, won’t be applied until algae numbers start rising, McDanel said. He said consultants at HDR made the recommendation and the city will follow it.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said he has been in contact with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resource Conservation Service and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources about possible available funding for this year to help with watershed management strategies. He said that about $200,000-$400,000 would likely be available through those agencies to landowners in the area to adjust agricultural practices to reduce nutrient runoff — similar to the amount of funding allocated last year.
Other City Council notes
- Council approved a request from Eugene Field Elementary School to hold the annual Speedy Spoofhound 5K Run on May 1, necessitating the closing of East 2nd Street from Dewey Street to Davis Street. This year, an additional request was approved to hold a 1-mile fun on city streets around the elementary school.
- The council approved the purchase of two new, 2021 Ford Police Interceptor SUVs and associated equipment for an amount not to exceed $76,749.28 from Tri-State Ford Lincoln in Maryville. The new vehicles will replace two high-mileage units. McDanel said the new vehicles won’t see any significant branding changes after the city restructured its public safety department into a police department and a fire department. The existing vehicles and decals already read “Police,” and there are currently no plans to change the accompanying logo that reads “Maryville Public Safety.”
- The council approved the re-appointment of Christopher Wallace to the Missouri Extension Council for another two-year term to expire in 2023.
- McDanel gave an update on the city’s enforcement numbers for violations of COVID-19 mitigation measures. The city has responded to 533 direct contacts at 95 locations, and issued 72 warnings and one citation.
- On Monday, the city’s mitigation measures loosened again after the county met the requirements for Category 3: Severe Risk, according to state guidelines.
- McDanel said the city is accepting bids for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project until March 10, with a pre-bid conference set for Feb. 25. The massive infrastructure and aesthetic overhaul is set to get underway this spring.