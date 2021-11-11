MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city and the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization have finalized an agreement to share a director who would oversee the city’s tourism operations and MDIO.
In the shared position, the staff member would serve as the city’s tourism director and the executive director of MDIO, a nonprofit that works to revitalize and enrich the downtown Maryville area.
The City Council approved a memorandum of understanding that would share the cost of hiring one individual to run the day-to-day activities of both initiatives. Under the agreement, MDIO will pay 25 percent of the salary and benefits of the shared position up to $20,000 per year, while the city will pay the remaining 75 percent and provide office space downtown. The staff member’s time also will be split with approximately 75 percent of their duties with the city, and 25 percent with MDIO.
For the better part of the last year, the Maryville Tourism Committee has made hiring a dedicated director its highest priority. At Monday’s council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel said that although the tourism committee has notched numerous successes since it was created in 2017, the all-volunteer board is ultimately limited without a full-time staff member.
“I’m excited about this position,” said council member Tye Parsons on Monday. “I think that volunteers do a tremendous amount of work, but there’s just something to be said for someone who spends 100 percent of their time — or in this case 75/25 percent of their time — towards doing a task eight hours a day. And so that’s really exciting to see how much further this position, I think, can take our tourism and our downtown development initiatives.”
The shared director will be a city employee and report to the city manager.
The partnership was a natural fit, McDanel said, because of the significant amount of overlap in the missions of the city’s tourism efforts and MDIO.
As tourism director, the staff member would spearhead the city’s tourism initiatives and outreach to potential partners and stakeholders, and would generate plans to administer the funds raised by the city through the transient guest tax. The tax was passed by city voters in 2016, implementing a five percent tax on hotel rooms within city limits.
Thus far, the tourism committee has administered the tourism funds, including on projects like the creation of a city tourism website, designs for unified wayfinding signage and grants to local businesses and organizations for promotional purposes, among others.
Although tourism committee members have agreed on the need for a dedicated staff member, hiring one immediately wasn’t feasible. In fiscal year 2020, which ended in September 2020, tourism committee records show the transient guest tax brought in over $244,000 — the highest annual total since the tax took effect in FY 2018.
But per its agreement with Northwest Missouri State University, the city must pay $150,000 each year to the university for its $3.45 million portion of the construction of the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. Once figuring in the salary and benefits of a full-time employee — which the city has budgeted at about $80,000 — even in the year that saw the highest revenues, that would have left a tourism director with very few funds to direct to tourism.
Combined in a partnership with MDIO, though, and with a few hundred thousand dollars in the tourism fund’s reserves, the position becomes much more viable long-term, and will be able to be much more effective as well, tourism committee members have said.
McDanel has said he intends to start the hiring process quickly, which will include input from the tourism committee and MDIO. McDanel said he hopes to have a director in place sometime early next year.