MARYVILLE, Mo. — Interested neighbors packed the conference room at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility on Monday evening to weigh in on a rezoning plan that ultimately was narrowly approved by the Maryville City Council.
In a 3-2 vote, the council approved a request by Woodrow W. Dew Jr. to rezone two adjoining lots at 502 S. Charles St. and 816 E. Edwards St. to R-2 Modified Residence, allowing Dew, 83, to build a duplex for himself to live on one side and his brother, Jerry Dew, 78, and his wife to live on the other side.
Currently the properties are empty lots zoned R-2 Single Family Residence, which only allows single-family residences, not duplexes. The properties are adjacent to an existing R-2 Modified Residence zone, which does allow for duplexes. An approval of that type extending the zone slightly is not unusual on its own.
But concerned neighbors were quick to point out that although the properties border a zone that allows duplexes, the closest existing duplex is actually about two blocks away.
At the core of most speakers’ concerns were not necessarily the elderly Dew brothers — Jerry Dew assured neighbors that “there’ll be no extra traffic; there won’t be no wild parties” — but the encroachment of higher density rental housing into single-family zones like theirs.
“You know, the city has just slowly put duplexes — ‘Well, there’s one just two blocks away, that’s OK,’” said Tad Henggeler, a resident on South Charles Street, said during Monday’s public hearing. “So two blocks away (is OK). And then, well, there’s (one) two blocks from that, that’s OK. And then pretty soon they’re just dotted everywhere … in good, single-family neighborhoods and then pretty soon you’ve only got the college kids living there.”
Henggeler and the neighbors’ concerns over the conversion of single-family housing into multi-family rental properties aren’t unique to their neighborhood. A comprehensive 2019 housing study commissioned by the city pointed out the critical shortage of homes for young professionals and growing families in Maryville, saying “the city has seen a slow replacement of single-family homes” by multi-family rental housing that has helped to squeeze out development of more affordable home ownership opportunities for families.
The lots proposed for development by the Dews, however, are currently vacant.
Mayor Tye Parsons said he took seriously the concerns from neighbors, but said the change in zoning was in line with how the city has treated similar situations in the past.
“I always worry about precedent when we make a decision regarding anything on the City Council,” Parsons said. “… And so I do wanna be careful about precedent and make sure we’re weighing all factors — including the neighborhood factor. I don’t necessarily see a problem with the change as it was presented this evening, especially considering the surrounding land use. And so that’s where I land, is on the land use side of things, but do appreciate the concern, certainly, in the neighborhood.”
Council member John McBride said the number of residents showing concern about the rezoning was enough for him to vote against it.
“I think when you have members of the community take their time and come to a meeting like this and have objections to this being rezoned, I think that needs to be weighted heavily,” McBride said. “If nobody showed up, how would I vote? I would probably approve it. But there are people here that obviously have concerns over the development of that property and it not being (a single-family residence), and I would have a hard time approving that.”
Newly sworn-in council member Bryan Williams joined McBride as the two “no” votes, with Parsons and council members Dannen Merrill and Benjamin Lipiec voting in favor. The Planning and Zoning Commission had voted at its Aug. 2 meeting to recommend the council approve the rezoning.
Special use permit
In another decision about property use, the council voted 4-1 to issue a special use permit to Matt Crawford to allow for a dog grooming business to be added to the existing laundry facility at Bearcat Village located at 513 W. Seventh St.
The business will be run by Jenny Combs, an experienced pet groomer who said she wants to open a business at a location in town. Several of her clients spoke during a public hearing in favor of the permit.
After discussions about hours and boarding concerns, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approving the permit, but with the conditions that the business only operate during the day and not allow overnight boarding.
Combs said that only one customer would be there at a time and that dogs would be kept in their crates while waiting for their owners. The business will operate by appointment only.
Crawford said he thought the business would fit well at Bearcat Village, which allows pets. The laundry facility, which has 20 washers and dryers for 24 apartments, is “overkill,” he said, and the pet grooming business would be a better use for part of the space.
The permit was approved with the conditions that the business only operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and not allow overnight boarding. The council also imposed an expiration date two years from now to coincide with the end of Combs’ lease agreement.
Parsons, the lone vote against, said he was “very supportive” of both Combs and her business, but said he was concerned about the location and the precedent it might set.
Unlike the rezoning application he had voted for earlier during Monday’s meeting, the dog grooming business’s location is in a residential-only zone surrounded only by other residential-only zones. Parsons said he worried that could result in unintended consequences down the line for other applications.
“Because if we’re asked to grant a special use permit, which in this case, it’s dropping commercial in the middle of residential, I worry about future cases of people wanting to do the same thing in more of a single-family home neighborhood,” he said. “… So I don’t want to abuse that special use permit functionality and degrade our land use planning, which is really why this zoning exists in the first place.”
Combs said she had looked at renting other locations, but had been turned down for various reasons, including landlords who did not want to risk damage to existing carpets from dogs.
Council member McBride said that since special use permits — unlike rezoning — are considered on a case-by-case basis, he did not think approval would risk setting a problematic precedent for future cases.
No neighbors responded to mailings from the city about the permit either in favor or against, though the surrounding neighborhood is housing primarily aimed at college students. City code only requires property owners be notified of the permit application, not residents, who may not yet have moved in anyway.
Other City Council notes
- City Council members approved a request by the Maryville Booster Athletic Club to host a community pep rally on Aug. 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. The request includes closing Market Street between Second and Fourth streets and Third Street from Vine to Main Street by barricading the area to vehicular traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m. and opening after the event around 9 p.m.
- The council approved a request by Meyer Auto Center to hold its annual car show on Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The request includes the closure of the 200 block of N. Market Street, excluding intersections.
- Council members approved the appointment of Jordyn Greenhaw, the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park director, as the city’s representative on the Maryville Tourism Committee.
- The council approved its annual memorandum of understanding with the Maryville R-II School District for a member of the Maryville Police Department to serve as a school resource officer at the district. The district pays 75 percent of the cost while the city pays for the remaining 25 percent.
- City Manager Greg McDanel thanked business owners along the South Main corridor and drivers for their patience during the closure of part of South Avenue at the intersection with South Main. The long-scheduled closure began Monday morning and is slated to run about six weeks.