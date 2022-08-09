8-8-22 Maryville Council 1
James Kelly, a Maryville resident who lives on Charles Street, speaks during a public hearing on Monday to consider rezoning property in his neighborhood. The conference room at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility was packed with neighborhood residents on Monday to talk about the rezoning plan that ultimately was approved 3-2.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Interested neighbors packed the conference room at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility on Monday evening to weigh in on a rezoning plan that ultimately was narrowly approved by the Maryville City Council.

In a 3-2 vote, the council approved a request by Woodrow W. Dew Jr. to rezone two adjoining lots at 502 S. Charles St. and 816 E. Edwards St. to R-2 Modified Residence, allowing Dew, 83, to build a duplex for himself to live on one side and his brother, Jerry Dew, 78, and his wife to live on the other side.

Bryan Williams was sworn in during Monday’s meeting as the newest member of the Maryville City Council. Williams was appointed last month to serve out the remainder of former council member Rachael Martin’s term.
