MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a plan to allocate more than $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
The most significant investments are slated largely for the same initiatives reviewed by the council in an October draft spending plan: funding for a pilot water treatment plant, police pay raises, stormwater drainage maintenance, a new dog park and other parks improvements.
Funding from the Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in March, included the first federal relief provided directly to municipalities. Broadly, funds can be spent on projects tied to pandemic relief or preparedness efforts. Additionally, in areas like Maryville where household income is low, federal guidance allows even greater latitude on outdoor funding uses in order to help address health disparities and build stronger neighborhoods in low-income communities.
The spending plan approved by the council Monday allocates a little over $1.7 million, leaving just over $600,000 of the $2.3 million that the city will receive through the Rescue Plan. The city received its first installment earlier this year, and will receive a second next year.
Pilot water treatment plant - $500,000
Before building a new water treatment facility, as City Council members have indicated is likely their preference in addressing the city’s ongoing water issues, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources requires a pilot plant to be constructed first. The pilot plant is used to first test out the efficacy of different treatment methods — like using ozone, granular activated carbon and others — and fine tune the amounts to determine the best strategies for use in a new, full-fledged facility.
The pilot plant, which would likely operate for about nine months, would cost between $750,000-$1 million, the city has estimated. Although city officials have said they are hopeful they can work with Public Water Supply District No. 1 on a cost-sharing arrangement, as they have for other major recent water projects, the FY 2022 budget also includes another $500,000 that would cover the estimated full cost if necessary.
Police - $432,000
A top priority included in this year’s city budget was a raise for police officers to bring them more in line with pay scales across the state. The pay raise lifts the starting pay for a Maryville police officer from $17.91 per hour — about three dollars lower than the state median of $20.98 — to $20.54 per hour.
Over the next three years, the pay increases, totaling about $332,000, will be paid for through Rescue Plan funds, along with $60,000 for recruitment and retention incentives.
Finally, the plan approved Monday also includes $40,000 for the replacement of mobile data terminals in all patrol vehicles.
Stormwater drainage - $270,000
The most significant additions to the list of initiatives slated to receive Rescue Plan funds are plans to address stormwater drainage issues across the city.
The council approved $150,000 for stormwater drainage improvements to an area on Lisa Lane near Robertson-Crist Park that suffers from flooding issues during heavy rains.
And another $40,000 each was allocated for preliminary engineering reports to identify solutions for storm drainage and its impact on road maintenance on:
- Walnut Street from First to Prather
- East Third Street from Market to Depot
- South Avenue from Parkdale to Main
Parks - $215,000
The draft spending plan reviewed in October had allocated $230,000 for improvements at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play, which was one of the top priorities outlined by Maryville Parks and Recreation. But MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said Monday that MPR had been awarded a $91,000 grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust for the project, so the city reduced the Rescue Plan allocation to $100,000.
Improvements at the Splash ‘N’ Play will include the construction of restroom facilities and site improvements like benches, shade structures and landscaping.
In addition to the splash pad, $75,000 will go toward converting part of Sunrise Park, across from the New Nodaway Humane Society, into a dog park. In a survey of residents that was part of the MPR master plan completed last year, the No. 1 new feature requested by respondents was a dog park.
The Downtown Pocket Park will also receive $40,000 in improvements, including the completion of benches and a planned wall mural.
Downtown façade grants - $200,000
In 2019, the city adopted unified downtown design guidelines to help standardize the look and feel of properties downtown. This program will incentivize property owners to align their properties with those guidelines.
The façade program will issue grants of up to $10,000, which will require a 30 percent match, to improve building façades and interior improvements to enhance the appearance and vibrancy of the community, according to city documents.
Municipal court transfer - $110,000
In September, the city announced its intention to move municipal court operations to the circuit, as allowed by state law. Rescue plan funds will go toward costs associated with that move, including document scanning.
Other City Council notes
- West South Avenue immediately adjacent to the Main Street intersection closed on Monday and is expected to remain closed to through traffic until Wednesday, McDanel said. The closure is to expedite storm sewer installation as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
- Council members approved a request from Shaun Thornton, owner of Timbearcats Axe Throwing, for a 5 percent beer-by-the-drink liquor license at the facility. Thornton told council members that beer would only be sold in cans, and patrons would be limited to 2-3 drinks and monitored at all times by staff. The approval is contingent upon issuance of a state license, which is expected on Jan. 1, 2022.
- The council approved a unit price service agreement with DocuLock for document scanning and archiving services to scan paper municipal court records into the electronic format used by the circuit court as part of the municipal court transfer to the circuit court. The agreement is for $220 per banker’s box, with an estimated 250 boxes estimated for scanning.
- Council members approved a request by Eugene Field Elementary School staff to close Second Street from Dewey to Davis on April 30, 2022, from around 7:30-10 a.m. for the annual Speedy Spoofhound 5K Run.
- The next City Council meeting would normally be scheduled for Dec. 27, but the council agreed to cancel that meeting, as it traditionally has around the holidays. The next regular meeting will be Jan. 11, 2022.