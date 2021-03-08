MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday declined to take up a motion to rescind the city’s mask mandate, keeping in place the measure that is set to expire after April 30.
During the initial public comment portion of Monday evening’s meeting, Maryville resident John McBride, who is running for a seat on the council in April’s election, said he hoped the body would consider ending the mandate early. In January, the council voted 3-2 to extend the mask mandate through the end of April. Council member Jason McDowell and Mayor Benjamin Lipiec were the dissenting votes.
After a COVID-19 update during Monday’s meeting, McDowell motioned to end the mandate after March 14. The motion did not receive a second and so did not come up for a vote.
McDowell told The Forum after the meeting that he made the motion because of the declining number of cases in Nodaway County. Since the beginning of January, the rate of new cases has been at its lowest since mid-July: as of March 4, the most up-to-date information available, the 7-day average of new cases was at three.
“It has to come to an end sometime, and now seemed like as good a time as any,” McDowell said.
However, health officials from the federal level on down to the Nodaway County Health Department have encouraged people to continue “universal masking,” among other precautions.
The city has lifted most other restrictions, including caps on social gatherings and business occupancy, in accordance with state guidelines that are tied to county positivity rates.
City Manager Greg McDanel said that during the period of enforcement that began in November, the city logged 660 direct contacts at 95 locations, and issued 87 warnings and one citation in connection with the restrictions.
Other City Council notes
- After a pre-bid meeting with contractors, the opening date for bids for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project has been moved to March 15.
- McDanel said that city officials met with representatives from HDR Engineering Monday to establish a timeline to hire a project manager for the granular activated carbon adsorber project the council approved at its last meeting. He said he hopes to have a candidate ready for council approval by April 12, an “ambitious” timeline that he said was necessary to ensure the project is completed by the fall when levels of geosmin and other taste-affecting compounds start to spike in Mozingo Lake.
- City utility customers can now pay their bills through the MyCivic app, available for Android and iPhone, McDanel said.
- The council approved a lease agreement with Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. for a 2021 John Deere 545 loader in the amount of $2,967.42 per month, or $35,609.04 per year with an allocated 750 hours of use. The loader will replace an existing loader at the end of its lease from the same vendor in use by the Street Maintenance Division of Public Works.
- Council members approved an agreement with CK Power to provide maintenance inspections on backup generators at city facilities over the next 3 years at an amount of up to $14,530. The generators are used in the case of power failure and are located at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility, the sewer treatment plant, the water treatment plant, Mozingo Lake intake and city lift stations.
- The council approved a contract with the Ray Lindsey Company for the purchase of Trojan UV Bulbs for use in the Maryville Wastewater Treatment Plant at an amount of up to $38,816.34. The bulbs are used to disinfect water that leaves the facility and is discharged into the One Hundred and Two River.