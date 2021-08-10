MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a brief meeting Monday, the Maryville City Council approved a bid for new water and sewer infrastructure as part of a substantial RV park expansion at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
The council OK’d a contract with White Cloud Engineering & Construction, the only bidder, for $187,250 to design and build the water and sewer system improvements. The improvements will facilitate the expansion that will add 43 new full-hookup RV sites, which include hookups to water, sewer and electricity. Two new shower houses and an expanded RV dump station will also be constructed as part of the project, which the city has budgeted $450,000 for overall.
Earlier this year, Evergy relocated electrical lines for the expansion, and city crews continue to work on grading the surface.
The city began discussions about the project as far back as 2018. While most travel and tourist destinations have suffered during the global pandemic, RV sales have soared, and RV parks, including the one at Mozingo, have been busier than ever.
Other City Council notes
- City Manager Greg McDanel gave an overview of the FY 2021 budget goals and their status ahead of the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. Budget workshops to plan for the FY 2022 budget are tentatively set for Aug. 11, 16 and 23, and Sept. 13 and 27.
- City Finance Director Denise Town said the city anticipates receiving its first round of American Rescue Plan Act funding at some point in September, and will be able to include those funds in the FY 2022 budget. As part of the federal package, the city is set to receive about $2.3 million in two roughly equal installments. McDanel said the council will decide how those funds should be spent in a dedicated workshop session.
- The council approved a request from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County to hold its annual Glow Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 7-9:30 p.m. The walking route will begin at the Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville parking lot, and participants will follow the Safe Routes to School Trail located behind the hospital, middle school and high school through the Crestview neighborhood to South Munn Avenue. The 5K route will follow East Crestview Drive and West Crestview Drive.
- Council members approved a request from Meyer Auto Center to hold its annual car show on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. North Market Street will be closed, except for intersections, between Second and Third streets.