MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University recently announced Corteva Agriscience’s support for its Agricultural Learning Center. The agriculture company has provided $250,000 for the facility’s construction.
According to a news release, the learning center will include the Corteva Agriscience Agronomy Laboratory to commemorate the company’s support. The laboratory will provide students with plant science-focused research and teaching.
“We are excited and honored to join with Northwest to create a learning laboratory that will inspire students today to become tomorrow’s leaders,” said Nikki Hall, an area sales leader for Corteva Agriscience.
Mitzi Craft Marchant, vice president of University Advancement and Executive Director of the Northwest Foundation, said, “We are excited … knowing our entire community will benefit from the Agricultural Learning Center. To have the Corteva Agriscience name associated with this facility is quite an honor.”
Funds raised for the Agricultural Learning Center total $2.5 million from the state of Missouri and more than $6.5 million from public and private donors. Additional funds will provide modern technology and equipment to the facility’s classrooms. The university’s Agricultural Learning Center and The Corteva Agriscience Agronomy Laboratory are set to open in July.