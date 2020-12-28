PICKERING, Mo. — Out of the mouths of babes, is the scripture praising wisdom coming from youthful voices, and one intelligent, well-spoken 10-year-old North Nodaway fifth grader was definitely not afraid to openly discuss the year’s biggest story: COVID-19.
Whether from friends, teachers, parents or siblings, Nodaway County youths are listening, learning and speaking about the pandemic and Kaelyn Dempsey, 10, sat down with The Forum in mid-November to discuss her experiences this year.
She described the year as “kind of” different.
“In line, like going to random places we have a specific line order we have to go alphabetically and in the lunchroom we have to sit in the same spot every day which is very boring,” she noted.
Interviewed just before Gov. Mike Parson announced an updated mask recommendations that sent many Nodaway County school boards into approving mandates, Dempsey said, “As you can tell we don’t have to wear masks in school, but a lot of the kids I know do, they do have to wear a mask. My cousins do and a couple of my other cousins actually have online school.”
Just another sign of how quickly the pandemic brings change to local schools, only a week after her interview, Dempsey was required to wear one.
Other changes have changed Dempsey’s including seating charts. Now they get to choose their seats once a month, but previously had been able to each week.
“Last Friday we had online school to see what it would be like if we are quarantined – not fun,” she said.
Thankfully, Kaelyn’s mom Kim works from home so she got to be around her.
Dempsey said the fifth grade is taking precautions and being careful.
“I think fifth grade, pre-K and kindergarten are the only grades that haven’t been quarantined,” she told The Forum.
Dempsey believes she’s been told enough about the pandemic.
“I just don’t like it,” she said. “It’s boring. I want to be a class that does not get quarantined this year, cause quarantine probably is terrible.”
She said a fourth graders on her bus said that quarantine was awesome, “but I don’t know if I believe that. Maybe they were just happy being at home without their three younger siblings.”
Dempsey told The Forum that she has seen some preschoolers forgetting about social distancing practices and giving each other hugs, “but they’re preschoolers what do they know?”
She said that her sister Amia says she doesn’t want to wear a mask, but does pretty well with it, “for a 3-year-old.”
Dempsey expressed with a long, exaggerated, “Yes,” that the sheer amount of COVID-19-related information being given to her has been overwhelming.
“I don’t really like it, but I don’t think anyone does,” she said. “I’m kind of wondering which state has the least amount of cases and which as the most because then I want to move there so I can get away from it. Unless it’s Rhode Island because I don’t want to move there.”
Briefly discussing various state populations, Kaelyn suggested Wyoming might have the fewest because it’s a large state with fewer people. She enjoys geography because she’s been all around the country.
“I know almost all the state capitals,” she said explaining that she definitely liked fourth grade better than fifth.
Kaelyn said that in fourth grade her class had a teacher and a co-teacher who flowed back and forth between the fourth and fifth grade classes. This year, the teacher and co-teacher had to stay in fifth grade. She enjoyed seeing more people during the day.
“I don’t really like the social distancing at all," she said. "I don’t know, I’m just used to being really close to people and now I really can’t be. In our line we have to stay an arm’s length apart. So when the little kids walk down the hall they look like little zombies.”
Out of the blue Kaelyn said, “China should feel ashamed.”
When asked why she thought this, the fifth grader quickly explained that, “They started this, or at least that’s what people are saying.”
The Forum had to know more about where a 10-year-old girl in northwest Missouri might pickup a notion like this, and asked Kaelyn for a bit more information about where she heard that statement.
“I don’t know, random people, random people on the internet,” she said. “And so does my friend. Everyone says that China started the corona.”
When asked if she thought the Chinese did it on purpose, Kaelyn said, “No. Why would they? Unless they’re trying to kill all of us. Doesn’t the whole world have it?”
Jumping off topic, for just a short while, Kaelyn spoke about the eight pure-bred boxer puppies she had at home and just how many vehicles her family has, “a lot.”
Expressing some non-pandemic-related youthful fears, Kaelyn said recess is pretty much the same as last year, except for the duration. Last year she got 30 minutes, but this year only 15 minutes, though she doesn’t attribute that to the pandemic, just being in the last grade in elementary school. “They don’t have recess at the big school.”
“I don’t want to go to the big school really,” she said explaining that she’s used to the building, Kaelyn said it is the first she’s been in since moving to the district from Minnesota three years ago.
Returning to the topic, Kaelyn said the couple things that have bothered her most about the pandemic is having to sit by specific people in a seating chart, “Cause there are some people that I like really want to talk to. … I also don’t like that you have to wear masks into restaurants, because you just have to take them off to eat. So then what’s the point?”
Kaelyn noted that “this year, definitely,” has provided her with a lot more information about health. Just before the school district shut down in the spring, she recalled the very first time she heard about the new coronavirus. During a math team practice a teacher brought out a ball and someone was going to pop it.
“Someone says, ‘Don’t pop it you’re going to get coronavirus.’ So I guess they already knew about it before I did,” she told The Forum.
The fifth grader will celebrate her birthday in March and said it was sad missing that celebration in school last year, but she has something even more exciting waiting for her at the end of the 2020-2021 year.
“I really hope that I get to make it to the end of this year, because the fifth graders, they get water balloons thrown at them for their last year in elementary. My friend didn’t get to do that last year. She only got a half-year. But I really hope I get to make it to the end of this year and not be sent home. I think if people take more precautions this will be over soon.”