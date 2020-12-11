MARYVILLE, Mo. — With pandemic rules changing all the time, it can be difficult for adults to keep up with suggested and mandated protocols, but one young man at Eugene Field Elementary is doing his best.
EFE fourth grader Bentley McDowell, son of Jason and Jennifer McDowell, spoke with The Forum in mid-November, before the Maryville R-II districtwide mask mandate shifted to include elementary students.
He said people have “kind of” been inundating him with information about the pandemic. Bentley said he’s “kind of” learned a lot about the pandemic, but mostly just follows directions from the teachers at EFE.
Some of the new practices include, “using hand sanitizer before we eat and wiping down our desks,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to remember.”
Bentley said he doesn’t get to sit by his friends, because of seating charts and the spacing of their desks in the classroom.
“Because like we have to social distance at school,” he said specifically talking about how they can’t change seats to sit by friends.
“Last year they could probably change, but this year they can’t because the nurse has to keep track and it’s just spreading it all over,” Bentley said.
Another difference he noticed is bus riders having to wear masks.
“It’s just way different,” he said.
Noting that he enjoyed last year much better than this year, Bentley said the biggest reason involves how recess has changed due to social distancing practices.
“Last year we got to go to playgrounds with all my friends, but now only two classes can go to a playground,” he said.
Bentley explained that because classes are different sizes it allows for three classes on one side, “so they get to see different people.”
He said it was not a fair amount, “so it couldn’t be two and two, so they have three, because like sometimes we don’t have enough fair teams for football and they always do.”
Bentley feels safe and is glad they still attend in-person school because he didn’t enjoy his time at home on quarantine. Not all students have experienced a COVID-19 close contact quarantine, but Bentley has and he spent a lot of that time doing homework.
“I couldn’t see my friends,” he said. “When I was quarantined I got to sleep in and this year if you don’t feel really that good, then you can’t go to school, even if it’s like a cold you still can’t go to school just to be safe.”
He agreed with that idea to help other students at his school and said a lot of people are staying home to take that precautionary step.
“Like usually there’s either four or two people gone from my classroom every day,” he said.
This year’s different in many ways, including how students eat lunch. Bentley said they used to eat in the cafeteria, but now eat in their classrooms.
“We still can move to sit by people (during lunch) in the classroom, but we might have to stop doing that because they might make us have to wear masks,” he said.
Bentley told The Forum, that he is in his final year at EFE and nervous about next year, “because they have to wear masks at the middle school.”
He hopes there is a vaccine so he won’t have to wear a mask.
“I feel like it will be hard, because like in Walmart I can spend like 30 minutes of it on and it’s really hard,” he said.
Bentley said teachers told him it’s supposed to help to keep students in the classrooms, but he thought it will be difficult for the younger kids to keep their masks on.
“The kindergarteners even preschoolers it would be hard for them to keep their masks on,” he said.