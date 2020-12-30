CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Samantha Terry, a junior at Jefferson C-123 high school, estimates that her time in quarantine was tougher to get through than for some others.
On day two of her quarantine when she spoke with The Forum by phone, she was ready to get back to her school and her friends.
“I do love having that social interaction, so, that’s why quarantine has been pretty hard for me, and it just started,” Terry said.
Though, even when she’s at school, the realities of living during a global pandemic are impossible to ignore.
“A lot of it was just more of how, like, we can’t sit with our table-mates anymore, we have to make sure that we’re not getting too close to each other in general, and we didn’t’ really have that normal summer experience, either,” Terry said. “So it’s just kind of different not being able to talk to my classmates — well, I can still talk to my classmates, but not being able to like, be as close as we were before.”
She said that teachers have paid extra attention to making sure students have time for socialization during downtimes, “which is really nice.”
Sports, usually a safe haven for hanging out with friends, has not, of course, been immune to the challenges of COVID-19 either.
“I didn’t play softball this fall, so like, the only sport that I really do is basketball,” she said. “And so having that little thing in the back of my head that could say we might not have a season, which isn’t really in my control — all that I can do about it is make sure that I’m staying safe and wearing my mask and doing that. But, there is always that little bit of chance that we might not have a season, or that we can’t come to school anymore and we’re going to have to go back into a full shutdown. Which is very scary.”
And every day continues to bring uncertainty.
“The biggest change is kind of always having that little thought in the back of my head that, this could be the last time that we do come to school,” Terry said. “… It’s kind of something that everyone is thinking about, and that’s in the back of everyone’s head, but we try not to really talk about it because we want to take the time that we have, and make sure that we’re all hanging on and just catching up before that little thing does happen — like, if it does.”
Living with the pandemic hanging over her day-to-day life, she said, was unfathomable in 2019, and has driven home the need to take advantage of what chances may come along — because it’s never for sure what tomorrow might bring.
“You really just never know what’s going to happen in the future,” Terry said. “So, you really do need to take opportunities that are given to you, and that do stand out there. And like, I could have never imagined — like, if you were to ask me last year, ‘What would happen if the whole school got shut down and you had to do all of these procedures?’ I would probably say that you’re crazy, because that would never happen.
“But, it did happen. And we were all kind of caught off guard.”
Likely along with many others in her generation, Terry said the pandemic, and the mentality it’s instilled in her, has changed forever the way she’ll approach life in the future.
“Yes, I think that it will. Just even with like, even if I come down … with the flu or something, I’m going to be like, ‘I’m going to stay home,’” Terry said. “Because who knows what will happen. But also, taking opportunities will definitely be something that I will be doing.”