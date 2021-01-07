MARYVILLE, Mo. — A 20th person in Nodaway County has died due to COVID-19, as vaccinations of health care workers continues.
The death of a man in his 70s was reported by the Nodaway County Health Department on Jan. 2.
As of Wednesday, the health department has reported 2,060 confirmed cases and 321 probable cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,381 since tracking began this spring. There are 81 active cases.
Of the 2,381 confirmed and probable cases in the county, 2,280 have been released from isolation. Four are currently hospitalized, and 154 have been hospitalized overall. More than 1 in 9 Nodaway County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Since last week’s update in this newspaper, 53 new cases have been recorded. The age breakdown is as follows:
- 0-9: 3
- 10-19: 4
- 20-29: 11
- 30-39: 5
- 40-49: 8
- 50-59: 3
- 60-69: 8
- 70-79: 9
- 80-89: 2
Vaccines
Nodaway County Health Administrator Tom Patterson said this week that the state is still targeting Phase 1A of its vaccine rollout plan. More details on the state’s rollout are available at covidvaccine.mo.gov/residents.
People in Phase 1A are residents and staff at long-term care facilities and patient-facing health care workers. Patterson said state officials will provide statewide notification when moving on to the next phases.
Phase 1B includes high-risk individuals and those over 65, first responders and other essential workers like teachers, utility workers, critical manufacturing workers and food and agriculture workers.
Patterson said that his agency administered its first allotment of 100 Moderna vaccines last week, and will likely not be able to order more until the end of January.
In an email, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville spokesperson Rita Miller said that the hospital has administered 215 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to hospital workers as of Tuesday.
Free testing
Northwest Health Services will be holding a free COVID-19 testing event from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday at the armory side of the Maryville Community Center at 1407 N. Country Club Road.
Any Missouri resident interested can receive a test for free regardless of symptoms. Participants must register beforehand at bit.ly/NorthwestHealthTesting.