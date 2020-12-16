BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Ellie Wilmes, a sixth grader at West Nodaway R-I could have been speaking for anyone of any age.
“It’s different. Weird,” she said of life during the pandemic. “And like, a lot of my friends have been quarantined. Like, my sister, she’s my twin, and so she got quarantined.
“It’s a little — like, I’m scared I might get it, and me give it to someone else in my family.”
That’s why, even after expressing in no uncertain terms her feelings on wearing a mask, she said she understands why she’s doing it.
“Part of me was like, well, this is good, and if someone gets corona around me, I won’t have to be quarantined unless I have a symptom,” she said, referring to new rules instituted by the state and the school district days before her interview with The Forum. “Another part of it is: it sucks. I don’t want to wear a mask over my face all day.”
Still, she said it comes down to caring about others, including her family.
Life at school without her twin sister, for example, was a little less fun, and maybe a little harder to navigate — literally.
“I normally ask her, ‘well, what time is it?’ or ‘what class is next?’” she said. “Or, stuff about math or social studies.”
But it’s with her grandparents where she’s seen the biggest impact in her day-to-day life so far. Or more accurately, without her grandparents.
“Both of my grandpas got some surgery, so I (used to) visit them a lot,” Wilmes said. “And, yeah, I just don’t really want them to get it, to be exposed. … I used to go over a lot, and my grandma taught me piano — we do lessons there — but I haven’t really been over there a lot.”
The key to getting through it so far though, she said, has been remembering why guidelines are there in the first place — to keep people she cares about safe — and, of course, actually remembering all the new rules themselves.
“It’s tricky to like, remember to do all (these) rules now than you would really last year,” Wilmes said. “Like, you have to remember your mask, 6 feet apart, and, if you’re quarantined, trying to do online classes is hard.
“You need to have a good memory, and, stay positive.”