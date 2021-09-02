BARNARD, Mo. — South Nodaway Superintendent Dustin Skoglund announced Wednesday afternoon that the school will not be in session Thursday, Sept. 2 and Friday, Sept. 3 for extended cleaning, sanitation and ventilation to help deter COVID-19 transmission.
In a letter sent to parents and posted online Wednesday, Skoglund said the district currently has 15 elementary students, 34 junior high/high school students and three staff members absent from school for quarantine or illness. Thus with more than 25 percent of the total student population and more than 50 percent of seventh through 12th grade students absent, the school will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7. Of those absent, 18 percent have return dates next week.
In additional measures, the district will be implementing a temporary mask policy effective Sept. 7 through Sept. 17 to prevent further quarantine of healthy students. However, the district plans to monitor and re-evaluate that policy while working closely with state and local agencies.
“This decision was not made lightly and we apologize for any inconvenience or burden families must bear as a result of this closure, however it is our belief that students are best served educationally through in-person learning and we hope to reschedule these days of school when more students are able to be present,” according to the letter.
The district plans to release an adjusted calendar soon and “provide a healthy, safe environment conducive to in-person learning for our students.”
According to a social media post from K-12 assistant principal Nick Wray, VoTech also has been canceled. He noted that the football game versus Rock Port on Friday will still be played as scheduled.