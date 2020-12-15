GRAHAM, Mo. — Nothing is going to be easy.
If Nodaway-Holt junior Kloe Jenkins could give her sophomore self any comforting words about what 2020 would bring, well, she’d opt for that succinct warning instead.
It didn’t always look that way though.
“In all honesty, I thought it was just like the flu in that it would be a big deal for a couple months, and then it would just blow over,” Jenkins said of her first impressions of the new coronavirus back in February and March. “I never thought that we would be out of school (in) March and that it would still be such a big deal right now.”
When in-person classes ended in mid-March, Jenkins said, that’s when she knew her initial impressions might’ve been too optimistic. As spring turned to summer, when she usually turns to basketball, things didn’t get better.
“I play traveling ball in the summer for the past multiple years, and, due to COVID, we couldn’t do that,” Jenkins said. “So that was kind of hard for me to like, not be able to play something that I love year-round.”
Back in school in the fall, she found herself, like all her peers, in assigned seating, and soon enough, wearing masks every day.
“At first, I did not like it at all,” Jenkins said of the recently implemented mask mandate at Nodaway-Holt. But because of new guidelines implemented by the state and the school district, close contacts who are exposed in school can continue to attend school as long as both parties were wearing masks at the time of exposure. “So, that doesn’t make it as irritating to wear.”
Still, there are the little things to get used to.
“Since we mandated the masks, it’s just (challenging) not to touch my face and, like, sometimes you get up and you’re like, ‘oh crap, I don’t have my mask on,’” she said. “Or, you’re in the restroom, you take it off and you wash your hands and then you walk out into the hallways and you’re like, ‘what am I missing?’ So that’s a big struggle for me.”
And then, there were the days of remote learning.
“It’s hard to pay attention when you’re not in class,” Jenkins said.
It’s a scene familiar to anyone who’s had to work from home during the pandemic: family members, dogs — distractions.
“So like, I sit in my living room on Zoom, and like, I might have the TV going, and then I’ll be on my phone when you’re not supposed to,” Jenkins said. “… Or, like my brother, he was quarantined too, so he’ll come down and then I’ll talk to him while I’m in class like I’m not supposed to, or, ‘oh, I’m hungry, I’m going to go grab a snack. Oh, I need to use the restroom, I’ll just go.’ Or, ‘oh, my dog needs let out.’”
Although, just like anyone who’s sat in on a Zoom meeting for work can attest, there are some plus sides — especially as fall turns to winter.
“I don’t have to get out of bed as early,” Jenkins said. “And, I, like, I can stay in my shorts and not have to put on pants and get out into the cold.”
And like many of her peers, Jenkins said she thinks the pandemic has been baked into how she’ll approach her life in the future, the uncertainty of tomorrow suddenly becoming a defining trait.
“I think that I already, like, double check everything, but I feel like — like I read all my plans, but I feel like I’m always going to have … ‘well, what if this happens, what if that happens’ (in the back of my mind),” she said.
But unlike many of her peers, Jenkins had another lens through which to experience the pandemic: as an employee dealing with demanding shoppers stocking up for the worst.
“I work at Walmart, and I’ve worked through this whole pandemic,” she said. “And it’s been challenging, like, working with upset customers and demanding customers, and not having things to put on the shelves, and working up at the register and not being able to give them answers as to when we’re getting our shipments and when we are getting toilet paper and cleaning supplies and whatnot.”
She has her share of horror stories, including one in that ended with a woman being led out of the store by police — and without the extra toilet paper she’d tried to grab.
Jenkins said that her experiences in the retail trenches made her wish for a little more empathy across the board.
“We’re trying too,” she said. “We are going through this pandemic with you guys. Sometimes, you just have to have a little extra patience with us.”