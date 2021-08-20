MARYVILLE, Mo. — As schools across the country prepare to open up to students for the fall, the Nodaway County Health Department has reiterated to school officials the CDC’s guidance on safely reopening.
Health department Administrator Tom Patterson said Wednesday that his agency has distributed a state guidance document to local school districts, and has not made any additional recommendations beyond that guidance.
The document was issued by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Department of Health and Senior Services this summer, and has been continually updated with the latest recommendations from the CDC.
Many of the recommendations remain unchanged from last year, while others have been tweaked based on new information and the availability of vaccines. Some of the most common topics covered by the guidance are below, but local school district policies take precedence except where noted.
Masks
The CDC continues to recommend everyone age 2 and older wear masks when indoors in areas of high transmission, like Nodaway County. The use of masks are especially important, the agency says, for those who have not been vaccinated to steer clear of the virus, like students under 12 who are not eligible for vaccination. The CDC recommends wearing masks indoors even when vaccinated to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
No public K-12 school district in Nodaway County has announced an intention to require masks for students or staff in the fall. However, by federal law, face coverings are still required to be worn on all school buses regardless of school policy.
Physical distancing
CDC recommendations call for three feet of physical distance for students when possible, but notes that it shouldn’t prevent students from participating in in-person learning activities if three feet of distance isn’t always possible. The agency recommends “layering” other mitigation strategies together to help stop students from spreading the virus, especially younger students under 12 who are not eligible for vaccination.
One of those strategies is using cohorts, which many local schools used to keep groups of students together and minimize exposure to larger numbers of children. The CDC continues to recommend using cohorts, but specifically cautions against separating students into vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.
Quarantine/Isolation
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for 10 days, the CDC recommends.
If a close contact has not been vaccinated, that person should quarantine for 10 days, per Nodaway County Health Department guidance.
If a close contact has been vaccinated, the CDC recommends students and staff members get tested for COVID-19 within 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask indoors for 14 days or until a negative test result is received.
New rules put in place last year by the state of Missouri remain, which allow contacts made in school to be exempted if both parties are wearing a mask, however the guidance has been tweaked somewhat based on vaccination status. If a close contact in school was wearing a mask, but has not been vaccinated, that person should wear a mask consistently and quarantine for 10 days when not in school. Additionally, attending sports and extracurricular activities is not permitted, per the modified state guidance issued this month.