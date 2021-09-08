The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments reached a 100 percent vaccination rate, which classified it as a Gold COVID Stops Here workplace.
A news release stated the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry started the COVID Stops Here campaign to recognize workplaces that have reached at least a 70 percent vaccination rate.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is Missouri’s pathway to recovery. The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is helping set the bar for vaccination in Missouri by achieving Gold COVID Stops Here status — meaning 100 percent of their employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber. “This is a great achievement, and we thank them for helping our state stop this dangerous virus.”
The best way to stop the coronavirus, a press release noted, is vaccination.
“Employers are playing a very important role as we work to encourage vaccination in Missouri. To finally put this virus behind us, we need Missourians to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Mehan. “Together we can stop this virus. Let’s make sure that COVID stops here.”
For more information, visit mochamber.com/covidstopshere.