MAITLAND, Mo. — No one, not teachers, students or parents, thinks that remote learning is ideal — and Bryton Olson, a sixth grader at Nodaway-Holt, can certainly be counted among that number.
“When I was in quarantine, I didn’t get to see all my friends and everything … and my teacher,” Olson said. “And I always had to hop on Zooms at a certain timeframe.”
That could be difficult if his Chromebook wasn’t charged.
“Then I’d have to find out how to get it on my phone or something,” he said.
All in all, Olson said he much preferred being in the classroom.
“Yeah, when I was quarantined … I felt like I wasn’t learning as much as I would in class,” he said. “… Because I couldn’t always ask the teacher for help, because she had other people out there. And she probably couldn’t hear me that much because I was on a Chromebook.”
Even when in school, Olson said this year’s experience has been difficult, especially in trying to keep up with friends. Assigned seating is helpful for contact tracing purposes, but not necessarily for a sixth grader’s social life.
“Because I don’t always get to see my friends at lunch, or when I’m just sitting in my classroom,” he said.
After a change in state policy, like many school districts across the state and county, Olson now wears a mask at school every day.
“It was kind of frustrating because the masks, like, just make your face sweat all day,” he said. “… I wear them, but it’s like, I prefer not to wear one. But, I’d rather go to school and wear one than stay at home and do virtual learning.”
When he first started to hear about COVID-19 last semester, Olson said he was “kind of worried.”
“Because I have a lot of other, like, older grandparents and uncles and all of them,” he said. “And … they probably don’t have as good of immune system as me.”
Consequently, he hasn’t been able to see them as much as he’d like to, including not seeing cousins or their family at Thanksgiving.
Looking back to a year ago, Olson said he’d give his past self one piece of advice if he could:
“I’d tell him to get your seat belt on, because it’s a long ride through it.”