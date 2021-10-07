MARYVILLE, Mo. — A COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic is set for Nov. 9 at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse in Maryville.
Bridget Kenny, community health nurse liaison at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, said in a letter Wednesday that the hospital, Northwest Missouri State University and the Nodaway County Health Department will partner for a public vaccination event for booster shots, similar to the mass vaccination clinics the trio held earlier this year at the Fieldhouse.
At this time, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for the booster dose. The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that anyone age 65 or older, residents in long-term care settings and people ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot at least six months after their final dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Others eligible who may choose to receive the booster are people with medical conditions ages 18-49, and those ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for exposure and transmission. Those groups include health care workers, teachers and daycare staff, grocery store workers and those in large living communities or prisons.
Because the booster shot should be administered at least six months after the final dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Kenny said it is important for participants to bring their vaccine card to their appointment.
To schedule an appointment for a Pfizer booster shot at the Nov. 9 event, visit mymlc.com/vaccine, or by calling the health department at 660-562-2755.
First round vaccinations can also be scheduled by calling the health department.
More information about booster shots is available at cdc.gov/2019-ncov/booster-shot.html.
Weekly stats
On Monday, Nodaway County’s number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to its lowest level since July 12, when there were 28 active cases, but another death was added this week, taking that tally up to 34 since counting began last spring.
According to the latest available data from the Nodaway County Health Department, there were 31 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Oct. 4. Five were hospitalized.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ online vaccination dashboard, as of Oct. 5, a total of 9,321 Nodaway County residents have been fully vaccinated, or about 43.9 percent of county residents. About 46.9 percent of county residents — 9,969 — have initiated a vaccine regimen.
Vaccination numbers are based on residency information provided at the vaccination site, meaning that a significant chunk of Nodaway County’s population — college students who do not live in Maryville year-round — may have been vaccinated elsewhere and will not be counted toward the vaccination percentage in the county.
Missouri overall is at about 48 percent fully vaccinated and about 53.8 percent having initiated a vaccine. Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 56.2 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 65.2 percent have received at least one dose, as of Oct. 6.