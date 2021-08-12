MARYVILLE, Mo. — Citing low vaccination rates and the prevalence of the delta variant of COVID-19, Northwest Missouri State University will reinstate its face covering requirement effective Friday, Aug. 13.
According to the university’s COVID-19 information webpage, all students, employees and visitors indoors will be required to wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status. Generally, face coverings may only be removed indoors where six feet of social distance may be maintained, where a physical barrier is in place and in campus dining areas.
Classes will remain in-person.
As of Tuesday, about 41.2 percent of Nodaway County residents have initiated a vaccination regimen, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ online vaccination dashboard.