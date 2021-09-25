TRENTON, Mo. — In partnership with the Grundy County Health Department, North Central Missouri College will have a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 at the Ketcham Community Center on its campus in Trenton, Missouri.
Students, faculty, staff and the public are invited. The clinic will accept walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged.
Those receiving the vaccine should wear short sleeves and bring an insurance card. Individuals without insurance can still receive the vaccine at no cost.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196 or visit https://grundychd.as.me/schedule.php.