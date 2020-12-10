Over the past month, The Forum spoke to students of varying ages all across Nodaway County, having what largely turned out to be frank conversations about how their lives have been affected in ways that those old enough to rent a car might not always notice.
Just speaking to each student was sometimes in itself a challenge: some were able to speak in person — socially distanced and wearing masks as required by each district, while others were in quarantine during the time of their interviews and only able to talk by phone. One interview was conducted through the medium of the moment, Zoom. Taken together, the patchwork of methods were indicative of the time itself: conditions changing day-to-day, forcing everyone of all ages to adapt communication habits in big ways and small.
Thanks to the superintendents and principals from each K-12 school district in the county, who were enthusiastic partners on this project and about its goals, and who went above and beyond — sometimes on very tight timelines — to connect The Forum with students and their parents. And thanks to the students who took the time to offer their thoughts reflected in this project.