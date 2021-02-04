MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last week, Nodaway County recorded its first day with no new positive cases of COVID-19 since September, and its first back-to-back days since July.
No new cases were reported by the Nodaway County Health Department for Jan. 30 and 31, the first time a day had gone by since Sept. 13 without a positive case and the first consecutive days without a positive test result since July 9-10, according to the online COVID-19 dashboard.
However, another person has died since the last update in this newspaper last week, a woman in her 60s. She is the 22nd Nodaway County resident to die due to COVID-19. The death was reported on Jan. 24, however, because of lag time in health department reporting, the information was not released to the public until Jan. 30.
As of Feb. 1, the most recent data available, 33 cases of COVID-19 were active in Nodaway County, the lowest total since Aug. 12.
The health department has reported 2,189 confirmed cases and 336 probable cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,525 since tracking began in the spring. Of those, 2,470 have been released from isolation. Three are currently hospitalized, and 164 have been hospitalized overall. Approximately 1 in 8 Nodaway County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to data reported by the state’s vaccination dashboard, available at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data, as of Feb. 3, 1,624 people in Nodaway County have received at least a first dose of a vaccine, or about 7.4 percent of the county’s population. So far, 294 have received a second dose.
During a Facebook Live event with the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Nodaway County Economic Development this week, Bridget Kenny, community health liaison at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, said the hospital expected to administer more than 840 first doses at a mass vaccination event on Feb. 4.
Sign-ups for the vaccination events have been paused until the more than 2,500 people currently signed up have received vaccines. After that, the health department and hospital will use a new sign-up system that will allow patients to sign up directly to a schedule rather than a waiting list, Kenny said.