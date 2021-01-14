MARYVILLE, Mo. — Another person has died from COVID-19 in Nodaway County, raising the total to 21 since the pandemic began.
On Sunday, the Nodaway County Health Department reported the death of a woman in her 90s.
As of Wednesday, the health department has reported 2,120 confirmed cases and 324 probable cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,444 since tracking began in the spring. There are 76 active cases.
Of the 2,444 confirmed and probable cases in the county, 2,347 have been released from isolation. Five are currently hospitalized, and 156 have been hospitalized overall. More than 1 in 9 Nodaway County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Testing available
Northwest Health Services, based out of St. Joseph, conducted free COVID-19 testing Friday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.
The short-notice event attracted 24 people, but the agency is holding another free testing event from noon to 4 p.m on Thursday, Jan. 21, at the same location, 1407 N. Country Club Road.
Any Missouri resident is eligible to be tested regardless of symptoms. Registration is available online at bit.ly/NWHealthtest