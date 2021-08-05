MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County fatalities due to COVID-19 are now at 28, adding another since last week’s update in this newspaper.
It is unclear when the newest deaths occurred. In its daily updates, the Nodaway County Health Department did not attribute the deaths to a specific date or release related demographic information. Health department Administrator Tom Patterson has said in the past that his agency periodically checks its statistics against state data, which can change based on reclassifications of earlier deaths or the state receiving death certificates from other jurisdictions for the death of a Nodaway County resident.
Cases remain at their highest level since winter, climbing even higher this week: the health department reported 64 active cases as of Tuesday, the most recent data available. That is the highest active case count since Jan. 20. Tuesday also saw the highest single-day total of new cases — 19 — since Dec. 21 of last year.
The uptick in cases is not unique to Nodaway County, as the delta variant — a more contagious and possibly more severe version of the novel coronavirus — has been a primary driver of new cases across the country, especially among the unvaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated about 83 percent of new cases are due to the delta variant.
Vaccination helps protect against all variants, including the delta variant, the CDC has said, and especially guards against hospitalization and death.
Local health officials continue to urge Nodaway County residents to get vaccinated.
According to the state’s online vaccination dashboard, about 40.4 percent of Nodaway County residents have initiated a vaccination regimen as of Tuesday.
Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. Anyone interested in receiving a free COVID-19 vaccine can call the health department at 660-562-2755 to arrange an appointment.